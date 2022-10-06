missing boaters

U.S. Coast Guard crews have suspended their search for this missing vessel with two people, Omar Millet Torres and Betsy Morales, and their dog.

Photo provided by U.S. Coast Guard

The U.S. Coast Guard has suspended the search for two missing boaters and their dog near Wisteria Island off Key West pending new information.

The Coast Guard and other law enforcement agencies had been actively searching for Omar Millet and Betsy Morales since Hurricane Ian started impacting the Florida Keys last week.

tohara@keysnews.com