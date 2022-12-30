The Key West City Cemetery is the not only the final resting place of the island's history, but arguably one of the most comprehensive repositories of local history.
There are roughly 75,000 people of various ethnic backgrounds, from freed slaves to the founders of the Key West, buried in the cemetery nestled in the middle of Old Town. The cemetery also represents a large memorial to the sailors of the USS Maine, which sank in Havana Harbor on Feb. 15, 1898 following an on-board explosion. Roughly 260 American sailors were killed in the attack, leading the United States to join the war on Spain in Cuba.
The Key West City Cemetery was established in its current location in 1848, after a 1947 hurricane destroyed and washed away several burial grounds on the island near what is now Higgs Beach.
"I think it's the most representative place of Key West history and development," Diane Silvia, executive director of Historic Florida Keys Foundation, said of the cemetery.
In recognition of the rich history, the Historic Florida Keys Foundation and the City of Key West will again hold the annual, seasonal Cemetery Strolls once a month in the winter. The first Cemetery Stroll to be offered at the Key West City Cemetery this season will take place on Sunday, Jan. 8.
During the stroll, small groups of visitors will be escorted to grave sites, where interpreters will tell the stories of the deceased in brief monologues. The groups are scheduled for departures at 9:30, 9:50 and 10:10 a.m. Reservations are necessary, and can be made by calling or texting 305-304-1453 or by emailing at hfkf@bellsouth.net.
Among the grave sites to be visited on the tours are those of the Knight Family, Sloppy Joe Russell, B’Nai Zion Jewish Cemetery, Gladys Bates, Captain Outrageous, the Otto Family and Figueredo Plot.
The tour takes approximately 90 minutes. Participants should wear comfortable shoes and plan to walk more than a mile on uneven ground. Bottled water will be provided.
The strolls offer an opportunity to learn first-hand about some of the fascinating people who have given Key West its colorful and significant character.
Space is limited for the tours and pre-registration is required. A donation of $20, cash or check, per person for the Historic Florida Keys Foundation is recommended. All proceeds are devoted to cemetery restoration.
Participants may enter the cemetery by either the Windsor Street or Frances Street gate and the registration table is located on Palm Avenue. Additional strolls featuring other grave sites will take place on Feb. 12 and March 5.