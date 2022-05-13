Just as it is every three years, command of Naval Air Station Key West passed Thursday morning from Capt. Mark Sohaney, who took command in June 2019, to Capt. Elizabeth Regoli.
The ceremony marked just the second time that a female officer has commanded the station. The first was Lynn Hutton, who commanded the base from 1995 to 1997.
In an island paradise such as Key West, it’s naturally a sought-after destination, according to Regoli.
“Everybody dreams of getting to be the commanding officer of Naval Air Station Key West,” Regoli told The Citizen. “I’m the one who won the lucky prize.”
Present at the ceremony were several community leaders including Key West mayor Teri Johnston, city commissioners Greg Davila and Mary Lou Hoover and county commissioners Craig Cates and Michelle Coldiron. It’s the bond and cooperation between the local Navy personnel and the civilian community that makes this station unique, Regoli said.
“You know, the most unique thing about this location is the relationship that the naval air station has with the local community,” she said. “I haven’t seen many other locations where there’s such a tight bond between the military side and the local community so I’m very much looking forward to working with the Key West community as we work together to achieve the common end-state goal.”
Regoli is a native of San Jose, California and graduated from the Naval Academy in 1999 before obtaining a masters degree in global leadership from University of San Diego and a masters in national security and strategic studies from the Naval War College in Rhode Island. She was assigned to several different aviation units, including command of the notable Golden Eagles of Kaneohe Bay, Hawaii. She was later a naval military aide to then-vice president Joe Biden and a battalion officer at the U.S. Naval Academy.
Sohaney will be taking over command at another tropical destination base at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam in Hawaii, a state that he has already served several assignments in.
“Running a base is a lot to learn, and I thought I figured it out but apparently not. The Navy’s gonna give me another crack at it for three more years and I’m okay with that” he said.
Sohaney was praised for his leadership of the base through the COVID-19 pandemic, and keeping operations going through it, and his community outreach. In particular, his Facebook fame. Sohaney said COVID was the biggest challenge of his time at command, and made a point of thanking health department director Bob Eadie in his remarks.
“He would take my calls day or night,” Sohaney said. “He would give me sound advice to make sure we were doing the right thing.”
Sohaney remarked that his emphasis on social media and community outreach made his face notable in the community. People would even recognize him in the grocery store.
But the outgoing officer said Key West was “the best kept secret in the Navy,” adding that it was a great place for an officer to live and work.
“Hawaii may have big fish, but there’s no place like the Keys,” he said. “You can reel in Mahi, spear grouper, net lobster, crack open a beer can all before noon.”
Sohaney said there had been five near-miss hurricanes in his time at command, which he was grateful for, and joked that he had “gained 30 pounds eating my hurricane stash.”
To the crowd, Regoli spoke briefly, which she said is in the tradition of the incoming officer, thanking Sohaney for his leadership and hospitality. She thanked her parents and family, professors, law enforcement, and fellow pilots. In her career, she has over 4,300 flight hours.