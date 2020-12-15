The second of two Stock Island brothers wanted by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office in a fatal June 15 shooting has been found and arrested in northern Mexico.
The arrest of Mayque Marin Gomez, 31, at approximately 9:30 p.m. Friday follows the July arrest of his brother Jose Luis Espinosa Gomez, 35, who was also arrested in northern Mexico.
Espinosa Gomez was subsequently extradited to the Monroe County Detention Center on Stock Island in August. Efforts to extradite Marin Gomez are underway.
Both men were arrested following a joint manhunt between the U.S. and Mexican law enforcement agents.
Both brothers were wanted in the shooting death of Jose Manuel Clemente, 45, of Stock Island. Another victim, Iliecer Noa, 43, was also shot. Noa survived the shooting. All four men lived on Stock Island.
Clemente was pronounced dead at the scene — the commercial fishing trap yard on the 5000 block of 5th Avenue locally known as “La Curva.”
Both Gomez brothers each have a $1.6 million bond.
Sheriff Rick Ramsay thanked law enforcement partners for their continued support in the case.
“I am happy to announce both of these men are now in custody for the heinous crimes they have committed,” said Sheriff Rick Ramsay. “I want to express my gratitude to our Major Crimes Unit Detectives as well as the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, the FBI, the U.S. Marshals Service and law enforcement officials in Mexico, all of whom worked very hard to close this case.”