A no-party candidate who ran for the Florida Senate District 39 seat in 2020 appears to have been placed there as part of a scheme in three districts to pull votes away from Democratic candidates, according to reports from several Florida media outlets.
A candidate named Celso D. Alfonso ran as an independent in the race that was ultimately claimed by Republican Ana Maria Rodriguez, who now represents the Florida Keys and portions of Miami-Dade County. Alfonso’s running did not change the outcome of the race, however. He received just 3,639 votes in a race that Rodriguez won by more than 28,000 over Democrat Javier Fernandez.
According to WPLG in Miami, Alfonso changed his party affiliation from Republican to independent shorty before the election cycle. On campaign finance records, he has just one contribution, a loan of $2,000 to himself, likely to pay the filing fee.
Rodriguez said she doesn’t know Alfonso.
“I’ve never met him and really don’t know anything about him,” she said via text. She added that “if anyone broke the law, they should be held accountable.”
Alfonso, 81, is the owner of a salon in south Miami-Dade and, according to news reports, listed his wife as his campaign treasurer. His only public attempt at gaining votes was a series of fliers mailed out in the district that were paid for by two political committees that are now the subject of a criminal investigation.
Multiple attempts to contact Alfonso for comment were unsuccessful. A news crew from WPLG was able to track him down at his home address about a week after the election in November. In that interaction, he at first lied about his identity, but then admitted he was the candidate in question and claimed to have a lifelong dream of being in public service, reports said.
According to the Orlando Sentinel, a political action committee called “Our Florida” paid for campaign fliers for Alfonso and another candidate, Alex Rodriguez, who siphoned 6,382 votes away from the campaign of Democrat Jose Javier Rodriguez, who lost the District 37 race by 32 votes to Republican Ileana Garcia.
Alex Rodriguez has been charged with former state Sen. Frank Artiles in connection with the dark money trail that placed Alfonso in the District 39 race and another ghost candidate in the Senate District 9 race in Seminole County. According to the Orlando Sentinel, the ghost candidates appeared in nearly identical fliers, paid for by Our Florida, that made attempts to tie them to progressive causes that would appeal to Democratic voters.
Also involved is Alex Alvarado, who runs a company called Alvarado Strategies, listed at an address in Tallahassee that appears to be a residential property, according to a review of the real estate database Zillow. Alvarado has acknowledged he was behind two political committees that spent money on advertisements for no-party candidates in the districts in question, according to the Sentinel.
Alvarado also paid a recent college graduate, Hailey DeFilippis, 26, to list her name as the chair of a political committee called “The Truth,” another committee that paid thousands to promote the sham candidates. Court documents show that DeFilippis first became involved when she found out she was pregnant last year and was telling a friend about her money concerns. That friend, identified in reports as Macy Harper, said she knew a man, Alvarado, who was looking for a chairperson for a committee and that DeFilippis could do it for some extra cash. She was paid $4,000 with the understanding that she would not have to take any action within the committee, according to the investigation. A transcript of her conversation with investigators shows that she believed her attorney was being paid for by Alvarado.
Investigators are continuing to follow the money trail that placed the candidates in races to act as spoilers. The Sentinel reported last week that investigators found the two committees, The Truth and Our Florida, had listed addresses at the same building as Associated Industries of Florida. AIF is a large lobbying group that works for large corporations in the state such as Walt Disney World, Florida Power & Light and U.S. Sugar Corp. Subpoenaed emails from Alvarado show him using the AIF address, 516 North Adams St., Tallahassee, as his business address.