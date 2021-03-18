The roughly 300 residents of the Senior Citizen Plaza residential facility on Kennedy Drive in Key West did not receive their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday, as scheduled, but will receive it on Sunday.
The residents were only informed they weren’t getting the second dose a half hour before they were supposed to be administered, one resident said. The residents were disappointed about not receiving the second shot, the resident said.
The leader of the state team that administered the first dose was transferred to another region and no one scheduled the second round of doses, said Bob Eadie, who oversees the local offices of the Department of Health.
Eadie confirmed the Senior Plaza doses have been rescheduled, and the residents will receive their second dose on Sunday.
For the first time in weeks, no mass vaccination event will be held this weekend, Eadie said. The College of the Florida Keys and its nursing students have been hosting and administering the doses, but the college is on Spring Break this week.
There will be vaccination events for veterans this weekend, Eadie said.
On Wednesday, the Monroe County Commission discussed a plan to reopen libraries and have access reopening permitting offices to walk-in customers, which would eliminating dropoff and pickup and mail-in permitting.
Kimberly Matthews, who oversees the county libraries, told the commission that the libraries will be open no later than May 17. Matthews said some of the libraries may be opened sooner after Monroe County Mayor Michelle Coldiron asked her if the libraries could do so.
The county is still filling positions at the Marathon library and that location was not ready to reopen to the general public, Matthews said. Out of fairness, Matthews did not want to reopen any of the libraries until they were all ready, she said.
The Department of Health reported 22 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County on Wednesday, including six more in Key West; five more in Key Largo; one more in Marathon; two more in each Tavernier, Islamorada and Big Pine Key; and four more in Summerland Key.