Both sides have agreed to a monetary settlement in a civil suit against the Key West Housing Authority that has dragged on for nearly four years, an attorney for the defense reported.
Michael Burke, an attorney with the Fort Lauderdale firm Johnson Anselmo Murdoch Burke Piper and Hochman, representing the housing authority, said Friday, April 15, the authority’s insurer had “reached a monetary settlement agreement with the plaintiff.” The exact amount of the settlement had not yet been determined. The original lawsuit sought damages “in excess of $15,000, exclusive of interests and costs.”
The plaintiff, Sebastian Pawlaczyk, is a former Monroe County Sheriff’s Office corrections deputy who was injured in a fight on a premises owned by the housing authority in 2016. He subsequently sued for “negligent security.”
The incident took place June 4, 2016 at the Harry L. Bethel Roosevelt Garden Apartments on North Roosevelt Boulevard. Reports show that on that date, one of Pawlaczyk’s neighbors asked him to speak with the neighbor’s son, who had gotten into a “heated argument” with his older brother, knowing that Pawlaczyk worked in law enforcement.
Pawlaczyk and the neighbor’s son, a minor at the time, got into a fight, the cause of which was disputed. The minor claimed that Pawlaczyk came up behind him and put him in a choke hold without warning, past reports said. Pawlaczyk claimed he met with a minor and turned to walk away after being yelled at before being punched in the back of the head.
Witnesses said the fight then carried over outside and neighbors, and Pawlaczyk’s wife, witnessed the minor attacking Pawlaczyk while he was on the ground. Pawlaczyk was reportedly kicked in the face and chest several times and suffered severe facial fractures. The minor was later arrested for felony battery.
In addition to the charge of negligent security, the suit included a charge of “loss of consortium,” due to Pawlaczyk’s son bearing witness to the beating and “suffered in the past and will suffer in the future for loss of consortium.”
The suit stated that the housing authority “knew, or in the exercise of reasonable care should have known, that the premises and the area immediately surrounding the premises was subject to crime, that there had been acts and attacks perpetrated on the public in said areas, and that such incidents were reasonably likely to be perpetrated on residents and invitees of the defendant … unless the defendant took proper steps to provide proper security for such individuals on the premises.”
The suit alleged that the housing authority had exposed Pawlaczyk to a “zone of danger” and had failed to provide adequate security guards on the property.