The Seven-Mile Bridge Run returns on Saturday, April 17, after a hiatus due to COVID-19.
Motorists and residents should plan accordingly and help spread the word as the bridge will be shut down in both directions for three hours, according to Monroe County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Adam Linhardt.
Plan to be across the bridge by 6 a.m. to avoid being stuck on one side or the other.
Traffic flow will resume at approximately 9 a.m.
Motorists and residents should expect delays, Linhardt said.
Runners will start from the west side of the bridge and run toward the east side of the bridge this year.
Spectators will not be allowed.
For information, visit http://www.7mbrun.com.