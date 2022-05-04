Jeff Wenzel didn’t see the baby shark with a koozie on its head the first time coming out of the mangrove tunnels last week, but on the second trip that day, hours later and some distance away, the I Can See Clear Kayaking tour guide nabbed the nurse shark and wiggled the neoprene sleeve off the pup’s head.
Last Wednesday, Wenzel was paddling on a northeast path out of the mangrove tunnels in Islamorada ahead of his group back to the Lorelei when told him they had just seen a little shark with a bright yellow koozie over its head.
“We were coming out of Little Basin on the return, and a few of the kayakers I was ahead of said they saw the shark. They said they saw something yellow swim right by them. If they weren’t in clear kayaks, they may not have seen it. It went right by them. They were like, ‘Hey, we just a little shark with a koozie on its head,’ and I thought that’s crazy. There wasn’t much we could do so we kept going,” he said.
By a stroke of luck for the pup, Wenzel had a second encounter.
“I also did the sunset tour that same day. The path that we took that time was about a half mile away from where we were earlier. All of the sudden, I saw this greenish yellow thing sitting on the bottom on the grass. I’ve never seen a shark with a koozie on its head. It was just weird. It looked exhausted,” he said. “I paddled up to it slowly, or kind of floated up next to it. It was in about a foot and half of water, so I reached down and grabbed him. The koozie was so far over its head, I can’t imagine that a shark would be able to get his head that far in it, even if it was looking for food. It was almost over its gills. When I went to pull it off, it was so tight, I literally had to peel it off. There’s no way this was by accident. He was fighting a little bit. I cleaned his eyes off from the sand and he swam away really strong.”
Megan Kelley, a Ph.D candidate at Florida International University in the Predator Ecology and Conservation Lab, spelled out a scenario where the shark-koozie encounter could have been accidental.
“Nurse sharks are about 12 inches at birth, so this is quite a young individual. They are great at dislodging themselves, and unless this koozie was particularly snug, it should have had no problem getting out,” she said. “Assuming that a human didn’t force the koozie onto the shark, there is definitely potential for the animal to have put itself in this predicament. Nurse sharks are known to wedge themselves into small dark places along the reef for refuge. They will sometimes use their pectoral fins to help ‘walk’ themselves forwards or backwards along the substrate to push themselves in or out of a space.
“Additionally, nurse sharks are suction feeders. Unlike other shark species that rely on slashing and tearing of prey, nurse sharks create a strong pressure differential that allows them to suck their intended prey in or toward their mouths in a vacuum-like manner. If this koozie were submerged along the bottom and pushed up against a solid structure, it is possible that the animal could have either tried to push itself into what it perceived as a hole or could have tried to go after a scavenged food item that may have been resting in the koozie and found itself stuck.”
However, Kelley isn’t convinced that this pup slipped the koozie on as if it were a hat.
“Most koozies that I have come across are relatively buoyant, and the chance that something this buoyant and light would have been lodged in such a way that it wouldn’t initially move as it was being approached is relatively small. So, although it isn’t out of the realm of possibilities for the shark to have done this on its own, it is unfortunately more likely that a human put the koozie onto the shark’s head. I’m very happy to hear that the gentleman was able to help this shark out and remove the koozie,” she said.
Wenzel also believes the koozie placement was intentional.
“No. 1, koozies usually float. Even if there was a crab in it, there’s no way he could’ve jammed himself in there so tight almost over his gills,” he said. “The only other way is that he got it on there when he was smaller and he just grew into it, but I doubt that. People catch baby nurse sharks all the time. It’s plausible that some idiot just put it on its head. It took effort to put that on his head. It’s sad. I posted it more for awareness than for the applause. I thought that if people who saw it and were the type of person who would do something like that, they’d just not do it.”
Nurse sharks are one of the most common and abundant shark species throughout Florida and the Caribbean. They are large predators that are generalist feeders, with diets primarily consisting of grunts and snapper, squid, conch, clams crabs and lobsters.
They have particularly durable skin that helps protect them against the rough reef structures, which also makes them unlikely prey for larger sharks once they are fully grown, according to Kelley.
It’s the nurse shark’s tough skin that has Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission Officer Jason Rafter thinking it actually could have been an accidental encounter.
“I think what we have here is human carelessness with their garbage. I have no doubt the koozie was hard to pull off, shark skin is made up of many tiny tooth-like structures called dermal denticles. It has that sandpaper-like texture that the foam koozie would definitely grab against. This little guy is fortunate a concerned citizen saw this and removed it. FWC urges everyone to be mindful and keep all garbage out of the water,” Rafter said.
Outside of their ecological importance to the food web, Kelley said nurse sharks are important to Florida’s tourism industry and, as a commonly kept aquaria species, are great animal ambassadors to help teach and educate the public about sharks and marine ecosystems.