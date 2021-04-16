While the ongoing pandemic is the prominent health crisis at the moment, Monroe County Sheriff Rick Ramsay is warning about a lingering, insidious public health emergency: opioid addiction.
In recent weeks, the arrest log has seen a large number of local arrests for trafficking, dealing and possession of drugs such as oxycodone and heroin, as well as cocaine and sometimes even methamphetamine, which Ramsay said never used to appear in the Florida Keys.
Speaking from his office at the Marathon substation recently, Ramsay pointed out a woman being brought down the hallway in handcuffs, arrested that day for dealing. She is one who Ramsay describes as a “frequent flyer” with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
With the drug influx, the department added a drug-sniffing canine to its force a few months ago. K9 Coral, as the dog is known, has been busy since joining, according to Ramsay. In fact, Coral has been so successful that Ramsay plans to add another dog soon and assign it to the traffic enforcement division.
Since March 27, several people have been arrested after being pulled over for a routine traffic stop when officers discovered large amounts of drugs and sometimes money in their vehicle. Alexandra Lisa Artiles, of Marathon, was arrested April 5 when she was pulled over for an obstructed license plate on Grassy Key and a search of the vehicle revealed 220 oxycodone pills and over $1,500 in cash. The night before that, Stock Island resident Glenn Steven Hanes was arrested after being stopped near mile marker 84 for driving with no tail lights illuminated. The vehicle smelled strongly of marijuana, according to deputies, and a search found almost 10 ounces of methamphetamine and almost 15 grams of cocaine, along with marijuana. Jerome Sanders, of Miami, was pulled over for speeding March 27 on Big Pine Key and was arrested for possession of heroin, methamphetamine and cocaine.
Ramsay said this is part of a trend that is being seen all over the nation, caused by corruption within the pharmaceutical and medical industries, in which patients were prescribed large amounts of highly addictive painkillers for minor pain and became dependent on them in the process. If unable to obtain more pills, they would sometimes turn to illegal narcotics when they were unable to kick the addiction.
“Studies show as much as 80% of people who are addicted to heroin at one time had a legal prescription from a doctor for pain management,” Ramsay said. “At some point in time the doctors no longer filled those scripts. For the longest time you were seeing the most prescribed drug across the nation was Oxycontin. These were being prescribed across the nation by doctors for every type of pain imaginable. Minor stuff, oxys.”
Ramsay said that Purdue Pharma, the company that manufactures Oxycontin, made a marketing push to get doctors to prescribe the drug that he says is 10 times as addictive as crack cocaine, and that the state of Florida had huge amounts of “pill mills,” medical professionals who pushed unwarranted amounts of addictive medication on patients. As a result, the Florida Keys are now feeling the effects, with illegal drugs being brought in from the Miami area and distributed.
Once law enforcement, the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Florida Attorney General began to take legal action against doctors for these copious prescriptions, many of them ceased prescribing Oxycontin, but for many residents, from all walks of life, they were already harboring a severe addiction.
For a time, according to Ramsay, the department saw a large amount of home burglary calls where the only things missing were items from the medicine cabinet. Some people would go to their doctor to ask for a new prescription, after having gone through theirs, but a doctor was only allowed to write a prescription for the painkillers every 28 days. So the doctor would recommend reporting the drugs stolen so the patient could get more.
“We had people who were coming here to report crimes, saying ‘someone stole my medicine.’ We’re like ‘bullcrap.’ We’re not taking all these reports which will run up our crime stats and take time for officers to write bogus reports so you can use that report to get more drugs. We told doctors to stop sending people to us.”
The problem is so bad at this point that Ramsay’s officers (and in many other departments) carry Narcan, a drug that can mitigate the effects of an opioid overdose, potentially saving lives. Lots of heroin is now laced with fentanyl, which according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is 50 to 100 times more potent than morphine. Narcan is not only to administer to the public, but to his officers after touching powdery substances, since fentanyl can be absorbed through the skin and sometimes through a rubber glove, according to Ramsay, and very small amounts can be lethal.
Ramsay said more drugs than ever are coming into communities and he hopes to push back as much as possible, though he said the war on drugs is not winnable. The best result would be reducing the negative effects, he said. He is planning to use his canines more and has directed his officers to be diligent when looking for signs of drug use or possession during traffic stops. Ramsay also recently hired a new director for the narcotics unit, Vince Weiner, who he says has a “wealth of knowledge and experience” in law enforcement. The dogs were bought at Weiner’s request.
Ramsay compares the effort to stop drug use to America’s war in Afghanistan. It is long, ongoing and likely will not be solved.
“Where there’s a will, there’s a way. Where there is a demand, there is a supply. Doesn’t matter if it’s Prohibition, they didn’t stop alcohol. When there’s a prohibition on illegal drugs, it’s never stopped them,” Ramsay said. “There’s so much money here, there’s too much financial reward for people who don’t want to get a real job. They figure if they get arrested, it’s just part of doing business. I’ll do my time and get out.”