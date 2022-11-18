From left, Doctors Doug Mader and Gerri Diethelm are assisted by Farmer Jeanne Selander as Vixen the fox is prepared for X-rays and vaccinations Wednesday in the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Animal Farm’s new vet trailer.
From left, Sheriff Rick Ramsay, Sheriff’s Aide Donatella Kelly, Farmer Jeanne Selander, Turtle Hospital Assistant Thomas Luebke, and Dr. Doug Mader are seen with the new mobile vet clinic at the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office’s Animal Farm on Stock Island. A generous donation in honor of Dr. Doug Mader, who treats the animals living on the farm, led the Sheriff’s Office to receive a new 28-foot mobile animal clinic. ‘I want to thank this donor who made this clinic possible, all the donors who are helping outfit it and of course, Farmer Jeanne Selander and Dr. Doug Mader,’ said Sheriff Rick Ramsay. ‘I believe this will be a great resource in our community.’
Photos by ROB O’NEAL/Keys Citizen
Photo by Adam Linhardt
Vixen is an 8-year-old fox that arrived at the Monroe County Sheriff’s Animal Farm recently with a broken leg. She is currently being treated by Dr. Doug Mader in the facility’s new mobile clinic.
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Animal Farm performed its first procedure in its new mobile animal clinic this week.
Animal Farm veterinarian Dr. Doug Mader took an X-ray and evaluated a red fox that had an injury to its leg. The 8-year-old fox recently came to the Sheriff’s Office Animal Farm on Stock Island with a fractured leg that did not heal properly. The fox’s leg is slightly crooked, but will be fine because it will now live on the Farm and not have to forage and hunt for food in the wild.
The animals at the Animal Farm have their own clinic, should they need to see the veterinarian.
A generous donation in honor of Mader, who for years has treated animals throughout the Florida Keys, led the Sheriff’s Office to receive a new 28-foot mobile animal clinic. The clinic serves a greater purpose now that the farm has grown from abut a dozen animals two decades ago to more than 200, Mader said.
“It’s nice to have a clinic to take care of the animals properly,” Mader said.
Sheriff Rick Ramsay thanked the donor who made this clinic possible, all the donors who are helping outfit it and, of course, Farmer Jeanne Selander and Dr. Mader, he said.
“I believe this will be a great resource in our community,” Ramsay said.
The clinic can be moved if a hurricane threatens, but it will be kept at the Animal Farm. It was built by equine dentist Dr. Richard Grist, of Advanced Equine Dentistry in Dade City, Florida.
“This clinic is a huge blessing for the animals,” Farmer Selander said. “The convenience of not having to travel for advanced care will be so much less stressful for the animals.”
Other donors included the Marathon SPCA, which donated a surgery table. Richie Moretti, founder and director of the Turtle Hospital in Marathon, donated surgical lights for the trailer. Moretti also agreed to match the first $5,000 in donations that are donated between now and Christmas.
Additional donations to help outfit the trailer, particularly with surgical equipment, are greatly appreciated. People can contact Farmer Selander at jselander@keysso.net to find out how to donate.
The Animal Farm will hold its next big event on Dec. 11, when it hosts Christmas on the Farm.