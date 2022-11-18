The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Animal Farm performed its first procedure in its new mobile animal clinic this week.

Animal Farm veterinarian Dr. Doug Mader took an X-ray and evaluated a red fox that had an injury to its leg. The 8-year-old fox recently came to the Sheriff’s Office Animal Farm on Stock Island with a fractured leg that did not heal properly. The fox’s leg is slightly crooked, but will be fine because it will now live on the Farm and not have to forage and hunt for food in the wild.

tohara@keysnews.com