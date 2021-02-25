The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a possible road rage incident involving Middle Keys Victim Advocate Sever Hustad that occurred Monday afternoon in the Keys. The incident involved the use of a Sheriff’s Office owned vehicle.
Hustad has been suspended without pay. The FHP is conducting a criminal investigation. Sheriff Rick Ramsay also opened an Internal Affairs investigation into the incident. Hustad’s employment status will be determined at the conclusion of the investigations, Sheriff’s Office spokesman Adam Linhardt said.
“This is an unfortunate case that required immediate action on my part,” said Sheriff Ramsay. “My policy is always to be as transparent as possible with the citizens of this county. As always, when bad things happen in the Sheriff’s Office, I want you to hear it from me first.”