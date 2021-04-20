The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is again alerting residents of phone scams after receiving reports recently of thieves using the popular ploy of a family member bring in trouble and needs money.
All residents should be weary of any unknown third party caller requesting money because a loved one is supposedly in trouble, according to Sheriff’s Office spokesman Adam Linhardt. Always hang up and call that person to make sure they are OK. People should never send money via the phone. Legitimate law enforcement does not operate in such ways, Linhardt said.
Usually the scammers will say something like a loved one has been arrested or was involved in a vehicle crash. People should hang up even if the callers claim to be law enforcement, Linhardt said.
Scammers have been cloning legitimate law enforcement and other government office phone numbers in an effort to appear legitimate. Some residents have previously reported getting calls from someone posing as Sheriff Rick Ramsay, according to Linhardt.
In addition to the family scam, thieves also often call people claiming police have a warrant for their arrest for missing jury duty or some other legal issue, and that they can resolve the issue by paying via the phone. People should never pay via the phone and they should hang up and call the number back.
Also, people should ever make any sort of purchase or monetary transaction using gift cards online or via the phone. Gift cards are a giveaway that a person is being scammed, Linhardt said.
Residents should never give personal, monetary or gift card information to anyone over the phone, in a text or an email — to anyone, regardless of whom they claim to be — without first checking with that person, utility or government agency, Linhardt said.
Anyone with information about any crimes should contact the Sheriff’s Office at 305-292-7000. Callers who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-471-8477. If a tip leads to an arrest in the case, the caller may be eligible for a cash reward.
Tips may also be submitted online at http://www.floridakeyscrimestoppers.com or via a text message using the smartphone app called P3 Phone. Tips can also be submitted via social media such as Facebook, Instagram or Twitter using the @CrimeStoppers305 hashtag.