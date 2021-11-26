Dress for warm weather, listen to music and support local artists while kicking off the holiday shopping season at this year’s Big Pine and Lower Keys Island Art Festival, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 27.
“It looks like it’s going to be great weather. It’s going to be a great time,” said Steve Miller, executive director of the Lower Keys Chamber of Commerce, which hosts the annual event.
“So far, we have at least 50 local artists who will be marketing their wares. There’s going to be a wide variety of unique artwork and crafts.”
Many artists celebrate the region’s native diminutive Key deer, the Keys seafaring culture and its colorful flora through paintings, sculptures, jewelry and other media, and they will be available to meet.
The Lower Keys Rock n’ Reggae Band will play throughout the event. A Moveable Feast, a roaming commercial kitchen, will be offering southern-style Keys classic dishes. Other on-site vendors will offer different foods and drinks.
Festival goers can relax in the shaded picnic areas or peruse handicrafts in a relaxed tropical setting and island vibe.
This event supports the Lower Keys Chamber of Commerce and the entire community that was hit hard by the September 2017 Hurricane Irma.
Admission is free. Well-behaved, leashed dogs are welcome, according to Miller. Coolers and picnic baskets are not.
The festival will be at the fully repaired Lower Keys Chamber of Commerce located at 310205 Overseas Highway. Vendor space is still available. For more information, email info@lowerkeyschamber.com, visit lowerkeyschamber.com or call 305-872-2411.