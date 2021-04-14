An unsigned letter reportedly written by “City of Key West employees” is requesting city commissioners approve sick and vacation time buyouts equal to the deal recently approved for outgoing City Manager Greg Veliz.
Veliz, who is leaving April 16 to take a position at the Florida Keys Aqueduct Authority, was paid approximately $19,000 above contract limits on unused vacation and sick time hours he had accumulated. City policy allows a departing employee to be paid for up to 720 hours of sick time and 240 hours of unused vacation time. Veliz submitted a request for payment of 440 hours above those limits.
The unsigned letter was dated April 1 and was sent to each of the seven Key West City Commissioners, including Mayor Teri Johnston. In it, the letter asked each commissioner to sponsor a change to the City of Key West’s employee benefit package to increase sick/vacation time buyout when leaving city employment “equal to or greater than the buyout provided to City Manager Greg Veliz.”
“There is such a difference in pay and benefits between the people sitting in commission meetings and the employees that work hard for the city every day. We feel we deserve this. We heard nothing in the recorded meeting that would separate us from the request the commission granted to Mr. Veliz,” the letter said.
It is unclear whether the letter writer was representing himself or herself or a group of city hall staffers.
Mayor Johnston and Commissioner Sam Kaufman were the only two to vote against paying Veliz for hours above the contract cap. Veliz initially requested $38,000 for all 440 of the unused hours above cap but agreed to reduce it by 50% after Johnston raised objections.
“That was one of my concerns and the reason I voted no, because of the implications to all employees,” she said after receiving the letter. Johnston said her research showed there are 77 other city employees who are over the hourly caps and if they all had to be paid out, would cost the city approximately $1 million.
Key West Human Resources Director Samantha Farist said she had seen the letter sent to the mayor and will be discussing next steps, if any, with new interim City Manager Patti McLaughlin. The cap limits are included in municipal union contracts and would need to be renegotiated if city officials want to reconsider the policy.
“We’ll just have to see. It’s a policy. The caps are in our three bargaining units,” Farist said.
The letter also spelled out why it was not signed.
“We are asking, just as Mr. Veliz asked, for this additional benefit. We are becoming disgruntled so you will understand why we did not sign our individual names,” according to the letter writer.
City employees did not receive a raise in the last year because of revenue shortages related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Full contract negotiations with two of the three unions, the Teamsters and the police, are currently underway.
Veliz pointed out that his two city manager predecessors, Jim Scholl and Julio Avael Jr., both received unused hour payouts above capped limits when they retired. But Kaufman said those two incidents were different from Veliz’s situation.
“Jim Scholl completed the contractual terms. Mr. Veliz didn’t. That’s a distinction that is important,” he said, referring to Veliz’ resignation with 16 months remaining on his three-year contract.
Kaufman said he is taking the letter “seriously.”
“I think there’s some merit to that request in regards to compensation of the city manager,” he said.
However, some other commissioners were not receptive.
“If they can’t sign it, I can’t support it,” said Commissioner Jimmy Weekley, adding, “A lot of that depends on union contracts. This could be part of negotiations with the labor unions.”
Commissioner Greg Davila said the letter may not have even been written by a city employee, but instead by a resident angered by Veliz’ buyout.
“What we control is our three hires,” Davila said, referring to the three positions city commissioners have authority over, including city manager, city attorney and city clerk. “Everyone else deals through the city manager.”
Commissioner Mary Lou Hoover agreed that cap limits come under the purview of the city manager, not the commission.
“I just passed it along,” she said about the letter that was sent to her.
Veliz said that he didn’t “put a lot of credence” in unsigned letters. However, he agreed in principal that employees should be paid for all unused time.
“That’s time you earned. If you earned something, I don’t believe if you haven’t used it, people can take if from you. We are telling people they earned something, then we’re taking it from them,” he said.
The city contracts do allow for unused vacation and sick time to be accumulated and rolled over into the next year. However, the contracts also say that vacation time can only be rolled over if a staffer’s department head has denied their request for vacation leave three times within a fiscal year or if the city manager approves. The contract also says any rollover is an exception and “will not be extended to the same employee on a repetitive basis.”