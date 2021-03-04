A federal court has ruled that the Sierra Club is entitled to a Species Status Assessment report regarding the endangered Florida Key deer, which the federal government has been considering downlisting its Endangered Species Act status.
The downlisting would reduce protections for the iconic deer, which are only found in the Lower Florida Keys.
The non-profit conservation group hopes the release of this report will help “shed light on the Fish and Wildlife Service’s inexplicable rush during the (President Donald) Trump administration to strip the species of Endangered Species Act protections despite severe population losses from Hurricane Irma and screwworm disease, and the devastating impacts of sea level rise, which will extirpate the species absent drastic action,” Sierra Club stated in a press release this week.
The U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, on Friday, ordered the release of this “purely factual scientific report” pursuant to the Freedom of Information Act, the press release stated.
The court also found that the agency had failed to justify its refusal to release other records related to this report, such as communications from agency scientists regarding its contents.
After secretly initiating a status review process for the Key deer in 2017, the Fish and Wildlife Service completed a status assessment report in January 2018, according to the Sierra Club. For more than a year and a half, despite concerns raised by its own staff regarding sea level rise impacts, the federal agency “wasted scarce resources on developing a proposed rule to delist the Florida Key deer — and even drafted a “post-delisting” monitoring plan for the species,” the Sierra Club stated in its press release.
By August 2019, the Fish and Wildlife Service was on the brink of announcing the proposed delisting when a last-minute peer review from the U.S. Geological Survey made it clear that FWS could not just write-off sea level rise impacts, according to the Sierra Club.
Since that time, Fish and Wildlife Service apparently has been working on another proposed rule that would “down-list” the species to “threatened” instead of “endangered,” a move that would open the door to reducing protections for the Key deer from killing and other forms of harm, according to the Sierra Club.
“Under the Trump administration, the Fish and Wildlife Service shamefully attempted to shield its scientific assessment from public scrutiny while rushing forward with work to strip protections for the species,” said Karimah Schoenhut, staff attorney for the Sierra Club Environmental Law Program. “We hope that the Biden administration will see this as the red flag that it is and carefully reevaluate this entire status review process prior to proposing any change to protections for the Key deer.”
“It’s ridiculous that it took three years and a lawsuit for FWS to allow Key deer advocates, volunteers that give countless hours to protect the species, to finally see this report,” added Diana Umpierre, Sierra Club Everglades Restoration Campaign organizing representative. “Key deer advocates know, as does FWS, that Key deer could face extinction from climate change if inaction continues. Instead of hiding public records they should have been spending their energy to save a species.”
Fish and Wildlife Service spokesman Chuck Underwood said his agency “at this point has no comment on the lawsuit.” He did say the assessment was still ongoing.
The idea of removing the deer from the endangered species list was labeled bizarre by representatives of the Florida Keys chapter of Save Our Key Deer group and the national Center for Biological Diversity. Fish and Wildlife Service representatives received an earful from local residents who opposed the potential listing change when the agency held a public meeting in the Keys in August 2019.
The species is only found on a few islands in the Lower Keys and has faced significant threats in recent years, such as a fatal outbreak of New World screwworm in 2016 that killed 135 of the estimated fewer than 1,000 Key deer, then Hurricane Irma in 2017 claimed the lives of at least 21 deer, according to the Fish and Wildlife Service.