Sigsbee Charter School has received a $500,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Defense Education Activity for students grades 3 to 8 in Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) through a Problem-Based Learning curriculum.

Problem-based learning is a teaching method in which complex real-world problems are used as the vehicle to promote student learning of concepts and principles as opposed to direct presentation of facts and concepts

