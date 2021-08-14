The judicial nominating committee for Monroe County has sent the names of six local attorneys to the governor to replace Judge Ruth Becker, who retired last month.
The committee reviewed the applications of 10 local attorneys and completed interviews within the past week. The attorneys whose names were submitted are Upper Keys attorney and magistrate Jack Bridges, former prosecutor and defense attorney Dustin Hunter, Kevin McCarthy of the Public Defender’s Office, Middle Keys attorney James Morgan, Paunece Scull of the Monroe County government’s Attorney’s Office and Middle Keys attorney Robert Stober.
Gov. Ron DeSantis has 60 days upon receipt of the names to fill the appointment.
By law, County government attorney Bob Shillinger, who chairs the judicial committee, can not comment publicly on why those six applicants were chosen, he said.
Becker was elected to the Monroe County bench in 1990 making her the first judge to be permanently seated in the Marathon Courthouse. Judge Ruth Becker was re-elected without opposition to the Monroe County bench ever since.
Becker has presided over thousands of cases in the criminal and civil divisions and assisted hundreds of Middle Keys residents battle their addictions as the adult diversion drug court judge, and the Monroe County named the Marathon Courthouse chambers after Judge Becker on June 7, 2013 to recognize her service to the Middle Keys.
In honor of Judge Becker’s service, the Monroe County Mayor Michelle Coldiron on Wednesday, Aug. 18, will proclaim that day as Judge Ruth Becker Day.
“The Monroe County Board of County Commissioners sincerely thank Judge Ruth Becker (and her enviously fashionable footwear) for her unwavering service over the last thirty years to the citizens of Monroe County,” the proclamation reads.