Three Key West beach areas have poor water quality advisories as a result of periodic water testing, according to data from the Florida Healthy Beaches Program.
The popular swimming areas at Smathers and Higgs beaches tested poorly for enterococci bacteria, which is used as a base for water quality. Fort Zachary Taylor State Park also tested poorly, meaning the water samples contained more than 70.5 enterococci per 100 milliliters of water tested. The most recent samples at all three were taken on June 7.
The Florida Healthy Beaches Program is a program that tests water at beaches in 30 Florida counties biweekly for enterococci bacteria and reports results to the state. The bacteria is naturally found in human and animal intestinal tracts and can be an indication of fecal pollution from stormwater runoff, human sewage or wildlife.
James Rachal, environmental manager at the Florida Department of Health in Monroe County, told The Key West Citizen in February that the department would need to locate the source of the pollution to be able to mitigate it, but does not have the funding to conduct such a search. The department does issue advisories for the beaches that test poorly to inform the public. He added that birds can be a contributor to high enterococci levels.
Smathers and Higgs are two of the beaches that test poorly more frequently. Smathers received a poor grade in four of its last 10 water samples, and “moderate” in another, meaning enterococci levels of 35.5-70.4 per 100 ml of water.
Higgs tested poorly on three of its last 10 tests, and moderate on another three. Fort Zachary Taylor is usually less of a culprit; it almost always received a grade of “good” over the last year. It received a “moderate” grade in April and only recently received a “poor.”
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency began recommending enterococci as an indicator of salt water quality in 2004. According to EPA studies, the bacteria have a greater correlation with swimming-associated gastrointestinal illness than other bacterial organisms.