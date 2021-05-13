Key West High School students were kept in their classrooms for about 10 minutes on Wednesday morning because of concerns about a student placing a photo involving a gun on the social media platform Snapchat.
The student did not bring a gun to school and there appeared to be no danger to students, but the students were kept in their classrooms out of abundance of caution until the student was located, according to authorities.
Key West Police located the student and were questioning him on Wednesday, according to spokeswoman Alyson Crean.