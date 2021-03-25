Kramer is just one of the 32 cats being cared for at the Upper Keys Humane Society in Key Largo. Feeding, housing and tending to these cats, as well as a few dogs, is a major expense for the independently operated no-kill shelter.
This is where old sneakers can help, according to Nicole Navarro, who initiated the charity event and installed a collection box at the historic shelter at Mile Marker 101.6.
She recently mailed the first batch of collected shoes in a prepaid package provided by GotSneakers and described the process as fairly easy.
GotSneakers pays up to $7 a pair for Adidas, Altra, APL, Asics, Brooks, Columbia, Converse All-Stars, Hoka One One, Jordan, Merrell, Mizuno, New Balance, Nike, On, Puma, Salomon, Saucony and Under Armour brands in new condition, with or without tags. Sneakers in good condition net $3 a pair, while used pairs cash in for $1 or less.
Navarro is splitting the money between the Upper Keys Humane Society and her fox rescue, Pawsitive Beginnings, to help with the daily care of four red foxes she has spared from fur farms.
She estimates the cost to feed the foxes to be $500 a month plus preventative and unforeseeable medical care costs.
“There was about 40 pairs of shoes,” Navarro said. “It wasn’t heavy, they were all sneakers. The better condition they are in, the more money we get. Everyone’s having a hard time right now financially with the pandemic. Old sneakers are just something people usually have and can easily donate to help us out.”
GotSneakers says 75% of all footwear collected is considered reusable.
“Ten percent of reusable footwear is in excellent condition and used for charitable purposes,” the sneaker recycling organization wrote in an email to the Free Press. “The balance of reusable footwear is fairly used and is distributed at affordable wholesale prices to our partnership network in the Caribbean, Central America, South America, West Africa, and Europe. This allows us to provide tens of thousands (and growing!) of individuals, businesses, nonprofits and other organizations with a 100% free sneaker-recycling program, which includes shipping, supplies and financial compensation. We are proud to say [about] 60% of payouts to our sneaker recycling partners are designated to nonprofits based in the U.S.”
Upper Keys Humane Society President Angela Boehm said some of the shelter’s major expenses are cat food, linens, kitty litter and cleaning supplies.
“We are not affiliated with any national organization. We rely on the funds we raise here locally, which go directly to cover the cost of food, medical care and adoption services for unwanted and abandoned animals,” Boehm said.
All members of the shelter’s board are volunteers. They’re planning to host a community yard sale fundraiser within the next month or so.
Board member Shylon Martin said the shelter was hit hard financially during the pandemic.
“It brought out the best of us during the worst times,” she said. To safeguard the small staff at the shelter, volunteers were not permitted inside.
“That is what hurt us, for both the volunteers and the animals. They missed having that social connection. We also couldn’t get out in the community and fundraise, which we solely rely upon. We did have a lot more food and litter donations come through which every little bit helps.”
The Humane Society has begun accepting household donations in good quality to be sold at the future yard sale.
“We also have four resident dogs,” Boehm said. “They’ll live out the rest of their lives comfortably at the shelter. They either have behavioral or health issues and they are perfectly happy living here at the shelter.”
The sneaker collection box is in front of the Upper Keys Humane Society, 101617 Overseas Highway, just north of Tradewinds Plaza in Key Largo. To donate to the yard sale, call the shelter manager Karla Perrine at 305-451-3848 to arrange a dropoff. For information, find them on Facebook.