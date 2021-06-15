A 25-year-old Melrose, Massachusetts woman died after being pulled from the water at Bahia Honda State Park on Sunday.
Katherine Boukharov was pronounced dead at Fishermen’s Hospital in Marathon, according to Monroe County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Adam Linhardt.
Several witnesses reported seeing Boukharov face down and motionless in the water at approximately 5:54 p.m. when they brought her to shore, began CPR and called 911.
Foul play is not believed to be a factor in the incident, Linhardt said in a news release.
Autopsy results are pending.