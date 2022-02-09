A 52-year-old man died after losing consciousness on a commercial charter boat Monday. Gary Wayne Miller, of Rogers, Arkansas, was snorkeling with the Sandie Cat catamaran at approximately 2:26 p.m. on the Eastern Dry Rocks reef when he had an issue breathing while in the water, Monroe County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Adam Linhardt said. Miller went back to the boat where staff assisted him aboard. Miller lost consciousness while onboard shortly thereafter.
Staff began CPR and took Miller to Conch Harbor in Key West. Miller was then taken to Lower Keys Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. Foul play does not appear to be a factor in the incident. Autopsy results are pending, Linhardt said.
