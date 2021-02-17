Winter snowstorms in the northern sections of the United States have slowed transportation of COVID-19 vaccines, but the administrator of the local Department of Health remained confident on Tuesday that his offices will receive 300 more doses this week and will stage another mass vaccination event at The College of the Florida Keys on Sunday.
“Vaccine shipments are currently delayed due to inclement weather,” Publix grocery store wrote Tuesday on its web site for people making appointments. “Please check back for the latest updates regarding the next opportunity to schedule an appointment,” the web site stated.
Publix grocery stores in the Key West, Marathon and Islamorada are administering their own supply of vaccines and residents can register for an appointment online at http://www.publix.com/covidvaccine.
On Tuesday, Winn-Dixie grocery stores, which also offer vaccinations, did not report on any delays on its vaccination web site, https://www.winndixie.com/pharmacy/covid-vaccine.
For the past two Sundays, the Florida Department of Health in Monroe County has partnered with CFK to host mass COVID-19 vaccinations at the Key West campus.
Last Sunday, CFK and the local health department administered 300 doses to people 65 and older, said Bob Eadie, who oversees the local health department office.
“It went well,” Eadie said. “They moved the vaccinations from the classrooms to the Tennessee Williams Theater and that made it better and smoother. Our partnership is working well. The students are really making a big difference.”
Nursing students at the college, who are being overseen by college staff, are administering the doses.
A winter storm across the northern United States are impacting shipments of the vaccine, but Eadie is still expecting another 300 doses this week and plans to stage another vaccination event at the college Sunday, Feb. 21, he said.
This event will be the first time the local offices of the health department will be working off the list the state established from its recently formed web site, Eadie said. In the past, the local offices had been working from lists it established, Eadie said.
As of Tuesday, 9,512 people in Monroe County had received doses. Of that, 4,929 people had received their second dose, according to the local health department.
Individuals 65 and older and frontline healthcare workers can register for vaccine appointments and be notified when appointments are available in their area by visiting http://www.myvaccine.fl.gov.
General information on local testing spots can be found on the local health department offices’ COVID web site at http://monroe.floridahealth.gov/covid19 and local vaccination information can be found at http://monroe.flhealth.gov/vax.