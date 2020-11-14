What better way to mark Friday the 13th in 2020 than a torrential, pre-dawn downpour?
Key West bore the brunt of the soaking with about 3 inches of rainfall, according to Key West National Weather Service senior forecaster Sean Daida. Numerous streets were flooded as the rain clouds lingered over the island for more than an hour.
“There were low-level swirl remnants of Eta off the Carolina coast and a band of clouds, which extended to the southwest, across the Bahamas, Florida Keys, Cuba and extending into the Yucatan Peninsula,” Daida said Friday. “Within that area, there was a band of clouds, which was a natural location for storms to bring increased shower activity along that line.”
While Daida said the rain band was not a direct result of Eta, he termed it as a “residual effect” of the storm, which earlier this week passed over the Florida Keys as a tropical storm. Eta later strengthened to hurricane status while in the Gulf of Mexico, but once again was downgraded to a tropical storm as it struck the Tampa Bay area on Thursday.
Since last Saturday, Key West had received 6.79 inches of rainfall, Daida said, while Marathon had received slightly less, reporting 5.11 inches within that same timespan.
Daida said Friday’s rainfall was expected, but it exacerbated flooding problems following numerous rounds of heavy rainfall since Eta passed over the Keys.
The National Weather Service is still in the process of collecting official rainfall totals during the past 24 hours, Daida said, noting that unofficially, Big Coppitt Key reported 2 inches of rainfall.
“I live on Big Coppitt. I can say there was quite of bit of water on the roads,” Daida said.
While it is the rainy season in the Keys, another downpour in September caused wide-spread flooding in Key West. According to the National Weather Service, nearly 4 inches of rain fell in Key West within an hour on Sept. 12; by early morning on Sept. 13, Key West International Airport was reporting 9.37 inches of rainfall.
Looking ahead, the Keys will begin to dry out as the environment is in transition, Daida said. An expected cold front will push its way through the Keys early next week with winds that will send dewpoints down into the 60s and temperatures down near 80.
“It’s going to start to feel like sweater weather for many Key West citizens,” Daida said.
The chances for rain will drop down into the 10%-20% range for the remainder of the seven-day forecast, Daida explained, although he stopped short of saying that the dry season is officially here.
“But this should usher in the dry season,” he said.