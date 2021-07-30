A U.S. Army soldier with the Special Forces member died during a training exercise at Army underwater training facility on Fleming Key off Key West on Tuesday.
Staff Sgt. Micah Walker, of Peyton, Colorado, died early evening Tuesday at the Army’s Special Forces Underwater Operations School, which is home to the service’s combat diver qualification courses, according to Army Combat Readiness Center (CRC) spokesperson Michael Negard.
The CRC’s safety investigation team is leading the investigation, Negard said.
Walker, 31, who joined the Army in April 2017, is survived by his wife and three children.
He was assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne), according to a release from the John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School, known as SWCS.
“The staff sergeant was a student in the Special Forces Combat Diver Qualification Course, and was participating in a conditioning exercise in the pool, which stresses the students’ cardio, respiratory and muscular endurance,” the release stated.
“During the training event, the soldier submerged and did not resurface. The cadre immediately entered the pool and found him unresponsive,” the release stated. “The Dive Medical Officer attempted to resuscitate him, and he was transported to the Lower Keys Medical Center Emergency Room, where he was pronounced dead following full medical intervention.”
Janice Burton, Army dive school spokesperson in Fort Bragg, N.C., said, “Within the week, an autopsy will be performed to determine what happened. Right now, we don’t know what happened that caused his death.”
Officials described the course as “one of the most physically demanding courses within the Army” with “stringent safety protocols.”
“Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife and children, his parents and his teammates,” said Col. Lucas VanAntwertp, commander, 10th Special Forces Group, in a news release. “Micah was an exceptional Special Forces Operator, a loving husband and father. We grieve with the family and stand ready to honor Micha’s service and his legacy.”
SWCS will provide support counselors as needed for students and cadre at the dive school, according to the release. The 10th Group is headquartered at Fort Carson, Colorado, and has a battalion permanently forward-deployed in Germany.
Walker’s awards and decorations include the Army Achievement Medal, Army Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Army Service Ribbon, Special Forces Tab and the Army Basic Parachutist Badge.
This was the fourth death involving training personnel since 2009.
In November 2016, staff Sgt. David J. Whitcher, 30, of Bradford, New Hampshire, a member of 7th Special Forces Group, was near Patio Beach, the Naval Air Station Key West property near Fort Zachary Taylor State Park, in very shallow water with other students taking the Combat Diver Qualification Course. When he was brought to the surface, he was rushed to Lower Keys Medical Center on Stock Island where he was pronounced dead, said Army spokewoman Janice Burton.
In 2009, Army Special Forces Staff Sgt. Mark M. Maierson, 27, of Littleton, Colo. died while training in the pool.
About 11 months later, Special Warfare Operator 2nd Class Ronald Tyler Woodle, 26, of Waynesville, North Carolina died in waters off Key West. Woodle was a Navy SEAL and not a member of the Special Forces.