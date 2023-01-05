2023.01.05 soldier ride bridge

Wounded veterans of wars in Iraq and Afghanistan will pedal their way across the Seven-Mile Bridge last year during the Wounded Warriors Project’s ‘Soldier Ride.’ The group will arrive at Bayview Park at noon on Saturday, Jan. 6, with a community ride around Key West beginning at 12:45 p.m.

 Photo by Andy Newman

The Wounded Warrior Project celebrates 20 years of service this year, and this weekend, more than 40 injured veterans will return to Miami and Key West for the annual Soldier Ride this weekend.

Soldier Ride Miami-Key West is one of the project’s signature rides, bringing out local community supporters who honor the service and sacrifice of our nation’s finest.