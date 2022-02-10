For the 13th year in a row, a coalition of speakers from Palm Beach, Broward, Miami-Dade and Monroe counties met to discuss plans and promises to combat the urgent and worsening effects of human-caused climate change.
Ordinarily hosted in a rotating schedule between the counties, 2021’s Southeast Florida Regional Compact on Climate Change was held over Zoom due to the surge in COVID cases.
South Florida is a region where the impacts of climate change, especially sea-level rise, feel particularly acute. One keynote speaker, former U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson, who is currently the administrator of NASA, painted that urgency in plain terms.
“Floridians know that addressing climate change can’t wait another year,” Nelson said. “The sea levels are obviously rising; by November the first, forecasters actually ran out of Atlantic storm names for the second consecutive year. Just the other week, it was reported that South Florida could experience 12 times as many days where it feels like 105 degrees by the year 2050. So inaction is not an option. This summit is about saving our state and our planet.”
In a trend that has emerged at many high-profile climate summits, such as last year’s COP 26, the voices of youth activists were given a central platform. Two Key West High School students, James Bozeman and Nina Bowen, both participated.
Bowen, 16, shared a story from when she was 8, when her family took a boat to a remote beach in Snipes Key and she discovered a mangrove hideaway with no one else around, an experience that gave her a desire to protect the Keys’ unique habitat.
“I waded into the water, closed my eyes and just listened. I listened to the wind, the ocean and the birds sing. It was euphoric and pure, and at that moment, I will never forget it, because when I sat still enough and stopped thinking for just a second, I became part of that ecosystem,” she said.
But Bowen lamented that her mangrove hideaway may be existing on borrowed time, as sea levels creep higher in the Keys.
“What will it look like in another eight years, or 16?” she asked. “Will it be there at all?”
She described the heartbreak she experienced when she visited the same spot after Hurricane Irma hit in 2017, rendering it nearly unrecognizable.
Bowen has taken the climate emergency as a call for action and used her knowledge to tackle one environmental issue that has become problematic in Florida: algae blooms. She built two machines that can test agricultural runoff for nitrous and phosphates. She then collected data from a controlled runoff event.
Bozeman, a junior at Key West High, shared a story from when he was growing up in Jacksonville and a wildfire in southern Georgia caused such intense ash concentration in his hometown that people with respiratory illnesses had to stay indoors.
“I had always wondered, myself, how did it get this bad?” he asked.
He asked the question of how and what humans as a whole, and the individual person can do to help rein in greenhouse gas emissions and, by extension, stabilize the climate.
Other speeches and presentations given by students from the region were emblematic of a common theme among youth speakers at climate conferences: that they are old enough to understand the need for immediate action but too young to have the authority to enact that change on a broad scale. Some directed remarks directly at the politicians present, accusing them of inaction that will impact their futures.
“My call to action is a plea,” Bozeman said. “I hear politicians claiming they’re going to go green, that they’re going to reduce carbon emissions, but not many of them have truly kept their promise. And some of you have, and that’s great, keep it up. But it’s not about your promises that I’m looking for. It’s about action.”
Monroe County Commissioner Holly Raschien moderated a discussion between the county administrators on how to implement climate action at a local level.
Monroe County administrator Roman Gastesi acknowledged that in the Keys, action is needed quickly to deal with increased flooding. Plans are being developed to raise roads in many areas of the Keys, at the cost of $1.8 billion.
“Elevating the roads is the inexpensive part, it’s what you do with the water. The water management part of it. The storm water management part, it’s very expensive,” he said. “And since we don’t have big land masses, we have to pump it underground, which is very expensive to maintain the pumps and those kinds of things.”
Gastesi opined on how views around climate change have altered in the Keys over the years. He said that when the summit first began 13 years ago, the BOCC didn’t even want to talk about climate change, fearing it would hurt the Keys’ economy and were “deniers.”
“The tide has totally changed,” he said. “I don’t think any official would get elected in the Keys if they don’t talk about what we’re doing and moving forward.”
Unlike global summits such as COP 26, the South Florida summit focused more on discussions and exchange of ideas rather than concrete promises and policy. The ultimate solution to halting climate change, decarbonization, has been known for decades.
Another section of the summit was titled “the economic imperative of decarbonization and a just transition.” Florida’s ample sunshine makes it an idle state for solar power, and Florida Power and Light, the state’s largest utility, is on a mission to build 30 million solar panels by 2030. Matt Valle, president of FPL Development, said that goal will be met in 2025.
“The good news is that the solutions are in our hands already,” said Katherine Mach, a professor at the University of Miami’s department of science and policy. “We have most of the technologies we need to address the climate crisis. Communities, private sector and governments are innovating rapidly, as you’ll hear on this panel.”
Some of those technologies cited by Mach are solar and wind power, electric vehicles and agricultural adjustments.
In addition to a moral imperative to save the planet, a transition to clean energy will have economic benefits, said Ryan Evans, executive director of the Chambers for Innovation and Clean Energy. He said his organization has never focused on promoting the environmental benefits of clean energy, only the economic ones. It’s up to governments and, more importantly, corporations to give citizens the power to make a transition to clean energy, he said.
“First, solar and wind are the least expensive form of new energy now,” he said. “And they accounted for the overwhelming majority of new energy brought online in the last several years.”
Still, he said, only a small fraction of the country’s total generation comes from solar and wind at the moment.