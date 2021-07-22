In anticipation of increased traffic and population by 2045, the Florida’s Turnpike Enterprise, a division of the Florida Department of Transportation, is conducting a study to expand Florida’s Turnpike from south of Palm Drive in Florida City to Campbell Drive in Homestead.
The proposed changes include widening the Turnpike and extending it to just north of the 18-Mile Stretch with an elevated U.S. 1 bypass, which has drawn opposition from merchants along that corridor.
A public meeting was planned for 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 20, with in-person, telephonic or virtual participation options, but results were not available at presstime.
The purpose of FTE’s Project Development and Environment study is to develop and evaluate alternatives that would improve operations and safety, accommodate travel demands and improve evacuation and emergency response times.
The study is the second phase of the FDOT project development process and involves the combined efforts of professional engineers, planners and scientists, who collect and analyze project-related information to determine social, economic, physical and environmental impacts.
A noise study will be performed and a no-build or no action alternative will also be analyzed and compared.
The FDOT project development process consists of five phases; planning, project development and environment study, design, right-of-way acquisition and construction.
Florida’s Turnpike Enterprise identified heavy traffic congestion at the Palm Drive and U.S. 1 intersection, which bottlenecks the Florida’s Turnpike interchange ramps and mainline, as a major issue to be addressed. On most weekends, southbound traffic coming into the Keys often backs up to Exit 2 on the Turnpike.
Without the proposed improvements, traffic congestion and collisions are expected to increase, the agency said.
Homestead Mayor Steven Losner, who sees the need for the expansion, said it appears to be a foregone conclusion.
“It does not seem that the plan is in study or speculative stages, but rather, the Turnpike Enterprise is going through the process of implementation over the next two or three years,” he said.
“Since 2000, the population of Homestead itself has more than tripled to over 80,000 residents, most living south of Campbell Drive. This does not include the growth in Florida City and the surrounding areas. It seems that the sheer increase in numbers justifies the widening to accommodate local traffic, not to mention the always expanding number of visitors to Everglades National Park, Biscayne National Park and the Florida Keys.
“In my view, the lack of roadway improvements will in no way diminish the ever-increasing local and tourist traffic, but the failure to improve that major roadway will create both safety and quality-of-life issues for both visitors and residents.”
The project improvements will include widening of the southernmost 3 miles of Florida’s Turnpike to six lanes to accommodate traffic flows that link Florida City and Homestead to the greater Miami-Dade County.
The project also proposes modifications to the existing U.S. 1 interchange and a potential new interchange at Lucy Street and S.W. 328th St.
One of the proposed improvements drawing opposition includes installing an elevated express lane to bypass a key portion of Florida City’s commercial corridor to connect to the Florida Turnpike.
“All of the businesses between the current traffic light (Palm Drive) and the dumping in point (by Pollo Tropical) will miss potential consumers. Many of the small convenience or impulse stops are within the first 100 yards of the traffic light. They will suffer from this project,” South Dade Chamber of Commerce CEO Les Burke said.
“Of course, anyone who is specifically looking for a product or service will take the time to use the U-turns, but all impulse spending will be lost.”
Brian Conesa of the Tropical Everglades Visitor Association in Florida City spoke in opposition to the proposed bypass in May, fearing it would cause store closures along the impacted corridor and discourage new businesses from opening.
Instead, he said FDOT should consider adding more lanes to the 18-Mile Stretch, where the two-lane road creates a bottleneck of traffic that at times backs up for miles.
Project design is funded in fiscal year 2022-23, but the actual construction has not yet been funded, according to FTE.