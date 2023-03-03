People on Stock Island weren’t seeing things.
Yes, that actually was a Spanish galleon.
The Nao Trinidad, a modern-day replica of the ship commanded by Ferdinand Magellan, docked at The Perry Hotel earlier this week. It will be in Key West Harbor at Mallory Square through the weekend and is available for tours.
The 200-ton vessel is a floating museum that celebrates Spanish maritime heritage.
“She is 93 feet long, with a 26-foot beam, four masts and five decks,” said volunteer Jaime Junell. “She is an absolute beast when you get her under full sail, downwind with a following sea.”
The ship is an extension of the Nao Victoria Foundation, a non-profit based in Seville, Spain. It is a living, breathing sailing example of what mariners went through in the 1500s exploring the New World.
Typically, you would associate a large wheel with commanding a large vessel.
The Trinidad, however, has no wheel.
“We use a ‘joy stick’ to navigate,” said Junell. “No wheel. And it takes skill … and strength.”
The Trinidad harkens to a long maritime history for the City of Key West, best known as the final resting place of the 1622 fleet as popularized by treasure hunter Mel Fisher.
“The foundation specializes in promoting historical events through our several ships that sail throughout the world’s ports,” said Junell. “The Trinidad, along with her sister ships the El Galeon, Santa Maria and Pascual Flores, are powerful and unique platforms that have been a part of major world events over the last decade.”
Tours of the tall ship are available daily from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. through March 5. The cost is $15 for adults, $5 for children between 5 and 12 years old, or through a $35 family admission that is good for two adults and three kids.
Her next stop will be in San Juan, Puerto Rico, before returning to Europe.
For information on the Nao Trinidad or the Nao foundation, visit http://www.fundacionnaovictoria.org.
