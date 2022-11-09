Speed was a factor in the accident that killed a bicyclist on Saturday in Key West, and the investigation is continuing.
“Speed was a factor” in the fatal accident that killed Albert Joseph Mellow, 70 of Key West, Key West Police Chief Sean Brandenburg said Tuesday. The Monroe County Medical Examiner’s Office was performing an autopsy on Mellow on Tuesday, Bradenburg said.
Mellow was killed in a traffic accident Saturday on North Roosevelt Boulevard, which backed up southbound traffic on U.S. 1 from Key West to Boca Chica Key for several hours. The investigation is continuing and the police department had not yet released the name of the driver, as of Tuesday.
The fatal accident occurred on North Roosevelt Boulevard at roughly 1 p.m. at a pedestrian crosswalk.
In 2019, the Florida Department five crosswalks on North Roosevelt Boulevard in Key West to make them safer for bicyclists and pedestrians. FDOT installed High-intensity Activated Crosswalks or HAWK lighting systems, upgraded pedestrian signage, pavement and street lighting and repaved and restriped isolated sections of the roadway, according to FDOT.
Some in the community have questioned the safety of the crosswalks, given that North Roosevelt is a heavily traveled four-lane road.
“I encourage people to use them properly, and I encourage drivers to stop at them when they are supposed to,” Chief Brandenburg said.
The HAWK lighting system is typically off until activated by a pedestrian. When pedestrians wish to cross the street, they press a button and the signal is activated. It is important to note that the pedestrian must wait for the pedestrian walking symbol and vehicles to stop before crossing the street, according to FDOT.
The system will first flash yellow, alerting drivers that a pedestrian wants to cross. The light will then change to a solid red, and drivers have to stop. The light will next flash red during pedestrian crossing, and a driver can proceed after the pedestrian has cleared the crosswalk, according to FDOT.
Mellow was the second person to be fatally struck by a vehicle in the Lower Keys on Saturday. A bicyclist was traveling in an unknown direction on Third Street south of U.S. 1 at roughly 9 p.m. The truck collided with the bicyclist in an unknown manner, FHP officials said. The driver of the truck fled the scene traveling south on Third Street, according to the FHP. No license plate information for the truck was obtained following the crash, according to the FHP. The bicyclist, only identified as of a 47-year-old Hispanic male, was pronounced deceased at Lower Keys Medical Center at 10:04 p.m. Saturday.
The deceased’s name had not been released as of Tuesday because authorities have not been able to contact his family. The victim did not have any information on file and no known family members, according to the FHP.
On Tuesday, the Florida Highway Patrol was continuing to try and determine the identity of the driver of the truck that was pulling a boat, according to FHP. The FHP did receive a phone call from the operator of a powerboat race team who said the team’s crew was trailering a boat in that location at the time of the accident, according to FHP spokeswoman Kathleen McKinney. McKinney was not able to confirm Tuesday whether that powerboat team was involved in the fatal accident.
FHP officers have been talking with a witness to the crash, McKinney. The FHP is urging anyone with information about the crash to contact FHP Corporal Ray Estavillo at 305-470-2500.