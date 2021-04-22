Because of recent rains, the Florida Keys Mosquito Control District will begin aerial larvicide missions via helicopter, weather permitting, on Thursday, April 22, from 6:30 to 9:30 a.m.
The treatment area is Key West, west of the Salt Run Channel.
Applications will use Bti, which is a mosquito larva-specific soil bacteria. It is mixed with water and applied as a mist to combat Aedes aegypti, the mosquito that can transmit dengue fever, chikungunya and Zika.
For information, call Mosquito Control at 305-292-7190 or visit https://keysmosquito.org.