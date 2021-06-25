The Florida Keys Mosquito Control District has scheduled an aerial adulticide mission Friday, June 25, from 6:30 to 8:30 a.m., over Middle and Upper Key Largo, from Mile Marker 98 to Mile Marker 106.5.
The helicopter mission will be completed, weather permitting, using naled, which is used as a part of the district’s integrated pest management program to control migrating adult mosquitoes. It is a non-persistent insecticide that breaks down rapidly when applied in the manner of application employed by the district.
The district is conducting the mission for public health purposes, as there have been exceedingly high counts of potentially disease spreading aedes aegypti mosquitoes observed in those areas
Residents can assist by dumping water holding containers in their yards, regularly flushing water holding containers and covering water holding containers or eliminating the amount of containers.
For information, call Mosquito Control at 305-292-7190.
Keep track of FKMCD aerial adulticide, larvicide and fog truck missions by downloading the treatment notification app at http://www.keysmosquito.org.