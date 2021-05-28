The Florida Keys Mosquito Control District has scheduled an aerial adulticiding mission Friday, May 28, from 6:30 to 8:30 a.m., over Key West.
The helicopter mission will be completed, weather permitting, using Naled, which is part of the district’s integrated pest management program to control migrating adult mosquitoes. It is a non-persistent insecticide which breaks down rapidly when applied in the manner of application employed by the district.
For information, call Mosquito Control at 305-292-7190.
Keep track of FKMCD aerial adulticide, larvicide and fog truck missions by downloading the treatment notification app at http://www.keysmosquito.org.