The Florida Keys Mosquito Control District has scheduled an aerial adulticide mission Saturday, July 10, from 6:30 to 8:30 a.m., over Key West and Stock Island.
The airplane mission will be completed, weather permitting, to control the rising number of adult Aedes aegypti mosquitoes throughout the area. The mission will use naled as part of the district’s integrated pest management program. It is an EPA-approved, non-persistent insecticide that breaks down rapidly when applied in the manner of application employed by the district.
For information, call Mosquito Control at 305-292-7190.
Keep track of FKMCD aerial adulticide, larvicide and fog truck missions by downloading the treatment notification app at http://www.keysmosquito.org.