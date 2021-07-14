The Florida Keys Mosquito Control District has scheduled an aerial liquid larvicide helicopter mission Wednesday, July 14, from 6:30 to 8:30 a.m., over Key West.
The mission will be completed, weather permitting, using Bti, which is a mosquito larva-specific soil bacteria. It is mixed with water and applied as a mist to combat Aedes aegypti, the mosquito that can transmit dengue fever, chikungunya and Zika.
Also, the FKMCD has scheduled an aerial adulticide airplane mission Wednesday, from 6:30 to 8:30 a.m., over Ramrod and Little Torch keys.
The insecticide naled will be used; it is an EPA-approved, non-persistent insecticide that breaks down rapidly when applied in the manner of application employed by the district.
For information, call Mosquito Control at 305-292-7190.
Keep track of FKMCD aerial adulticide, larvicide and fog truck missions by downloading the treatment notification app at http://www.keysmosquito.org.