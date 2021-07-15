The Florida Keys Mosquito Control District has scheduled an aerial adulticide mission, weather permitting, Thursday, July 15, from 6:30 to 8:30 a.m., over Lower Sugarloaf Key.
This application, via airplane, is to control the rising number of salt marsh mosquitoes throughout the area. The insecticide naled will be used; it is an EPA-approved, non-persistent insecticide that breaks down rapidly when applied in the manner of application employed by the district.
For information, call Mosquito Control at 305-292-7190.
Keep track of FKMCD aerial adulticide, larvicide and fog truck missions by downloading the treatment notification app at http://www.keysmosquito.org.