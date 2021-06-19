The Florida Keys Mosquito Control District has scheduled an aerial larviciding mission Saturday, June 19, from 6:30 to 9:30 a.m., over Upper and Middle Key Largo, from Mile Marker 98 to Mile Marker 103.
The helicopter mission will be completed, weather permitting, using BTI, which is a mosquito larva-specific soil bacteria. It is mixed with water and applied as a mist to combat Aedes aegypti, the mosquito that can transmit dengue fever, chikungunya and Zika.
For information, call Mosquito Control at 305-292-7190.
Keep track of FKMCD aerial adulticide, larvicide and fog truck missions by downloading the treatment notification app at http://www.keysmosquito.org.