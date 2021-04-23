Because of mechanical issues, only half of Thursday’s scheduled aerial larvacide mission was completed.
The Florida Keys Mosquito Control District will complete the missions, via helicopter, weather permitting, on Friday April 23, from 6:30 to 9:30 a.m.
The treatment area is the northern half of Key West, west of the Salt Run Channel.
Applications will use Bti, which is a mosquito larva-specific soil bacteria. It is mixed with water and applied as a mist to combat Aedes aegypti, the mosquito that can transmit dengue fever, chikungunya and Zika.
For information, call Mosquito Control at 305-292-7190 or visit https://keysmosquito.org.