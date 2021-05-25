If you’ve perused around some Florida Keys landmarks over the last year and noticed painted coconuts hiding out, you’re seeing the work of one family’s efforts to attract people to local attractions and spread joy in the community.
Arana and Randall Glass, who live on a boat in Islamorada with their 18-year-old daughter, began the project in the early months of the pandemic. It goes by the name “Finders Keepers Coconuts” and began as a way for Arana, a face and body painter, to get daily practice.
She made the commitment to paint every day in April 2020 and at first, her husband and daughter were willing participants, but there’s only so many times you can have your face, back and legs painted before getting tired of it, according to the Glass family. So Arana made the switch to painting coconuts, which became cumbersome being that the family lives on a boat.
The solution was to begin placing and hiding the coconuts around the Keys (and some in the Everglades and the mainland cities). It became a game, fueled by social media. The Glass family will place a coconut, about three times a week, in a well-known location around the Keys, and post a photo of it without giving too much away on their Facebook and Instagram pages. Whoever finds them posts a photo of themselves with the coconut to the same pages, and gets to keep the coconut.
Arana has been painting coconuts for a long time. It dates back to when the couple were first married, 31 years ago. Arana was under the impression that it was customary to put a coconut under one’s Christmas tree, as her mother had every year. Randall was puzzled by this and only then did she discover that the tradition was unique to her family.
“When I realized other people don’t do it I started painting them and giving them away for people to put under their tree,” Arana said.
And so it began, the Glasses were sending painted coconuts to friends and family as get-well cards, Valentine’s Day cards and invitations, among other things. They moved to Islamorada from the Palm Beach area a few years ago and said that the community reception to the coconut hide-and-seek has been better than when they tried it on the mainland.
“That’s another reason we like living in the Keys. No one has said ‘that’s so dumb,’” Arana said.
People have even started to help out with finding coconuts to be painted. An Islamorada woman has started collecting them and bringing them to the Glass family as has a group of young boys.
If there’s a challenge to the coconut game, it’s hiding them well enough that the locals can’t find them easily.
“People in the Keys know every blade of grass,” Arana said. “We’ll post a picture of the coconut with one blade of grass in it and people will say ‘I know where that is!”
Tourists have a bit of a harder time finding them. The coconuts are placed with the goal of spreading joy to whoever finds them, and bringing people to businesses and landmarks that they might not otherwise discover. That goal has been accomplished, according to the feedback the Glass family gets. People frequently thank the family for bringing them to various spots, such as Keys Bites in Key Largo, one of the Glass family’s favorite restaurants.
“Every time we put one out there we hope it finds someone who really needs it,” Randall Glass said. “One of our goals is to bring smiles to people’s faces so we thought it would be a really cool idea, kind of like geocaching, and we could highlight businesses in the area.”
The number of coconuts dropped goes up during the holidays. Twelve were hidden around the Keys over New Year’s Eve.
A few of the coconuts do not meet a favorable fate. At least one has never been found. The Glass family said it remains hidden in Crawl Key’s Curry Hammock State Park. Other coconuts have been found but the finder has not claimed them by posting on the social media pages.
If hiding coconuts sounds like a unique hobby, it’s because it’s done by a unique family. Aside from living on a boat, the Glasses own an entertainment business that serves various events such as business openings and after-school programs, festivals, weddings and resorts, among other things, anywhere from Key West to Port St. Lucie. Randall is a juggler, Arana provides her body painting skills and they offer DJ services. Arana also does a story-reading performance where she teaches the audience songs on a ukulele.
Like other people who make a livelihood out of live performance, the pandemic hit them hard. Arana said people are just now starting to get back out and seek out live entertainment. Making ends meet was a big challenge for the family, but they were able to do it with some emergency savings.
The Glass family loves the Keys, they said. When the first moved down from West Palm Beach, their daughter said she was going to move back as soon as she could, but she now loves the area. Arana said the family has always travelled a lot.
The family wants Finders Keepers Coconuts to become part of “the fabric” of the Keys — one of the things that people come down and put on a checklist of things to do. There is a patreon account for Finders Keepers Coconuts, but Arana said she doesn’t push it very often. She doesn’t want people to think the project is about profit, rather than bringing a smile to people’s faces.