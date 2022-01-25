A housing complex intended to be used for mixed incomes is at long last nearing completion and will be sending out applications beginning next month, Catholic Charities said.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony and blessing was held at St. Bede’s Village on Flagler Avenue in March of last year, but there are still no signs of life at the apartments as of Wednesday. Key West City Manager Patti McLaughlin said the facility had been given a temporary certificate of occupancy.
Peter Routsis-Arroyo, CEO of Catholic Charities of Miami, said a series of COVID-related delays and permitting problems led to a lengthy period of not being able to accept applications.
“It’s been a long haul,” Routsis-Arroyo said. “Certainly COVID has had tremendous impacts. We’ve had contractors and our general contractor who all had to deal with illnesses and lack of staffing. The supply chain as well, we’ve had issues with getting in supplies that were needed in a timely fashion.”
He added that there had “been some other issues. Things that come up with the county and city as far as permitting.” Routsis-Arroyo said Catholic Charities applied for the temporary certificate of occupancy last week. He expects to begin receiving applications for the apartments in February and for tenants to move-in shortly after.
Routsis-Arroyo said when the ribbon-cutting event and blessing were held almost a year ago, “we knew we weren’t close to having people move in at that time.” A representative of U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, along with Monroe County Commissioner Michelle Coldiron and Key West Mayor Teri Johnston were in attendance and took a tour of the facility.
Routsis-Arroyo said the facility will be used for workforce housing. Different units will be used for tenants who fit into certain income brackets, based on what percentage of the median area income they make. It will not be exclusively for low-income workers, however.
The currently-built units consist of 37 efficiency apartments and will only allow one person per unit. Proof of employment will be required to move in.
Catholic Charities is in the process of constructing 10 additional units that will be intended for people with disabilities. Routsis-Arroyo said he hoped those units would be available within 18 months but added “I’ve learned not to put a timeline on anything.”
The initial application for a major development was filed with the City of Key West in 2016 and said “the goal is to provide a therapeutic housing environment to help residents sustain stable residency, reduce homelessness and develop personal support systems.”
Reports from 2019 show that Grace Lutheran Church, located directly across the street from St. Bede’s, was opposed to the project initially after parents and parishioners expressed concern to the city's Planning Board and City Commission about homeless people who often gathered at the Catholic Charities property and would make their way over to Grace Lutheran, where there is a school with young students.