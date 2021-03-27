Despite good intentions, it has been a challenge to build the new St. Bede’s Village, an affordable workforce housing development on Flagler Avenue built by the Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Miami.
First, there were environmental concerns about adding fill to raise the height of the property, including potential impacts on the adjacent mangroves. There was an organized campaign in 2016 against the project by members of Grace Lutheran Church, located across the street, who were worried about students at the church’s school being so close to men and women who had been homeless or had criminal records. There was Hurricane Irma, which slowed down the permitting process. Then, there was the coronavirus, which pushed back construction a year.
But that is all behind Catholic Charities now. The $9-million, brightly-colored complex at 2700 Flagler Ave. is slated to open in May with 37 one-person studio apartments aimed at low-income workers; particularly those at the bottom of affordable housing wage categories in Key West and Monroe County. While the income guidelines for St. Bede’s Village have not been finalized yet, Patrice Schwermer, Catholic Charities Outreach Coordinator, said the 37 one-room efficiency apartments will be aimed at county residents who make the least.
“At least 50% of the units will be low- and very low-” income levels as defined by the county Area Median Income (AMI),” Schwermer said. Very low income for an individual is a maximum of $35,250 and $56,400 for an individual in the low-income category.
The remaining 50% of units will likely be broken down between median and moderate AMI levels, which are a maximum of $70,500 and $84,600, respectively, for individuals.
MOVING FORWARD
The idea for St. Bede’s Village grew out of the Catholic Charities’ earlier work at the site. The property previously contained a 21-bed temporary dormitory for men and 10 single-room occupancy units of permanent housing for elderly disabled residents. There was also a soup kitchen on the property operated by the local Catholic church, The Basilica of St. Mary’s Star of the Sea.
The dorm was designated for men who needed temporary, stable housing to help them get back on their feet. They were required to have a job but could only stay in the dorms for a limited amount of time.
“That’s where we saw the need,’ Schwermer said. “These men were coming in and getting jobs but there was nowhere for them to move permanently.”
The dorms and soup kitchen tended to attract homeless men and women to the property on a daily basis, leading to complaints from the neighboring Grace Lutheran Church. In November 2016, the entire congregation and the church board of education voted unanimously to reject the project, according to church member and spokesman Peter Bacle at the time. Calling the housing facility a homeless shelter, he said there had been more than 200 calls to police in September and October 2016 complaining about dorm residents and visitors to the local soup kitchen.
“They [Catholic Charities] are creating a village of troubled people next to two pre-schools and an elementary school. This property has been a security nightmare for years,” Bacle told Key West City Commissioners in November 2016. “Our teachers, principals, pastors and church members have been cursed, have been threatened. Our property has been defiled in the most unspeakable ways routinely for many years.”
Unconvinced, city commissioners voted 4-2 to approve St. Bede’s Village.
“It was a little bit new and it was a little unknown,” Schwermer said about neighborhood objections to affordable workforce housing for the lowest-income individuals. “And there were some hesitancies people have to being around housing developments. We were able to move through that.”
Calls to Grace Lutheran Church and School went unanswered Thursday; the school is currently closed for Spring Break.
STORIED HISTORY
The new housing complex is named after the church that was previously on the property, which itself was named after Bede (pronounced BEAD), the so-called “doctor of the church,” who lived in Northumbria, in the early 700s. Bede died in 735 and was canonized in 1899. He was a scholar of the Anglo-Saxon period and produced a large number of works on subjects as varied as science, music, poetry and biblical commentary. He is most famous for his Ecclesiastical History of the English People, one of the sources for early English history and the conversion to Christianity of the Anglo-Saxon tribes.
Since the early 1900s in Key West, the Jesuit Order of the Catholic Church operated The Basilica of St. Mary’s Star of the Sea at the corner of Windsor Lane and Truman Avenue. The Archdiocese of Miami wanted to establish its own church to serve the Midtown area of Key West in 1962 and, after first meeting in an upstairs room over what is now Shanna Key Irish Pub & Grill — then called Chino’s Bar — the diocese built a new church on the 2700 Flagler Ave. property, naming it after St. Bede.
When the Jesuits left Key West in 1964, they turned St. Mary’s over to the Archdiocese, which moved its operations to that church in 1985, closing St. Bede’s. The property remained empty for a long period, before St. Mary’s moved its soup kitchen operations there. A newly-invigorated Catholic Charities, the non-profit charitable arm of the Archdiocese, then built 10 units of HUD-financed housing on the property for disabled residents, followed by the dormitory shelter for men.
The dormitory was bulldozed to prepare the property for the new St. Bede’s Village. The 10 units of disabled housing are currently closed but are slated for a renovation. When that is finished, St. Bede’s Village will offer 47 units of affordable workforce housing in a city that has a dire shortage of it.
“We heard from the community and heard first-hand how difficult it is to find affordable homes,” Schwermer said. “It’s been wonderful and gratifying to repurpose this property. It’s been really exciting to be a part of that.”
Schwermer added Catholic Charities will be focused on managing St. Bede’s and is not interested in bidding on the affordable workforce development slated for 3.2 acres in Bahama Village. In addition, the non-profit organization is not eligible for the state tax credit financing program the city wants to access for the project, she said.
A waitlist for the studio apartments is currently open. Interested Monroe County residents can call 305-292-9790 for information.