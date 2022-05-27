From the first time the island of Key West was settled, major tropical weather events, hurricanes and the like, were a constant and looming danger. One hundred years ago, one of the main religious leaders on the island dedicated The Grotto, on the grounds of St. Mary Star of the Sea Basilica, to protect the island from not only meteorological storms, but also the general tempests that may haunt one’s life.
According to a history provided by Father John Baker, Sister Louis Gabriel was one of the Sisters of the Holy Names of Jesus and Mary, the group that founded the four schools that originally made up what would become The Basilica School. Her family was from Big Coppitt Key, Baker said.
It was during the era of school segregation, and the four schools consisted of one for boys, one for girls, one for Black students and one for the younger students. A written history said that Sr. Louis Gabriel arrived in Key West on Aug. 25, 1897. In the years following, she endured three major hurricanes in 1909, 1910 and 1919, all of which were Category 3 or greater and caused great devastation in Key West. That’s what inspired her to build a grotto dedicated to protecting the island in 1922.
“So Sr. Louis Gabriel realized, my goodness, if God is involved with the intimacy of our conception, then he will not let us blow away in the wind in a hurricane,” Fr. Baker spoke as part of a mass commemorating The Grotto’s 100th anniversary Wednesday. “That would be too much to explain to children. Sr. Louis Gabriel was a teacher, and a very good one and this is how she taught. She invited the high school students to gather coral rocks from around this island and thus The Grotto became ours and not hers and that was intentional on her part.”
After it was built, Gabriel said that “if you come here to pray before a storm, be it a meteorological storm or any storm in your life, you will not completely be destroyed but rather you will have the grace that you need,” Baker went on.
Baker said what was brilliant about Gabriel’s approach was that she didn’t dictate that one has to pray, but rather “invited faith.” Baker said he met a man at The Grotto a number of years ago who said he didn’t believe much in God, but did believe in The Grotto.
“And I said ‘whatever you want to call your higher power, that is great. Because that was Sr. Louis Gabriel’s message,” Baker said.
Baker later told The Key West Citizen that everyone comes to The Grotto for their own reasons, and that for many people it’s “quite personal.” The Grotto is open 24 hours a day and Baker said people come to it when facing any sort of life’s adversity.
Baker said he’s not sure what was on the grounds now occupied by The Grotto before it was built, adding that it likely changed many times because of the schools.
Since The Grotto’s construction, Key West has had some luck when it comes to hurricanes. The Florida Keys have experienced great destruction from many recent storms, including Irma, Wilma and Georges. But those have largely impacted areas up the Keys, rather than the city itself.