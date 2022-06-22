A federal jury recently convicted a man who operated labor-staffing companies in Key West and South Florida with conspiracy to harbor non-resident aliens and induce them to remain in the country, conspiracy to commit money laundering and conspiracy to defraud the IRS.
Mykhaylo Chugay and others owned and operated a series of labor-staffing companies in Key West and South Florida, including General Labor Solutions, Liberty Specialty Service, Paradise Choice, Paradise Choice Cleaning, Tropical City Services and Tropical City Group, between August 2007 and July 2021. At trial, the government proved that Chugay, through these staffing companies, facilitated the employment of individuals in hotels, bars and restaurants in Key West and other locations, although the employees were not authorized to work in the United States.
Chugay was listed as the registered agent for Paradise Choice Cleaning, based in Hallendale, Florida. Three other companies, Paradise Choice, Tropical City Group and Tropical City Services, were listed as based in Key West.
The government also proved that Chugay and his co-conspirators defrauded the IRS out of more than $10 million in Social Security and Medicare taxes that should have been collected and paid in connection with the employment of these workers. In addition, the government proved Chugay conspired to encourage workers to enter the United States and remain in the country, in violation of immigration laws. The government also proved that Chugay and others sent checks and wires totaling more than $11 million in proceeds from the illegal scheme to conspirators in Ukraine and elsewhere.
Chugay was convicted at trial on all counts. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 22 and faces maximum penalties of five years in prison on the tax conspiracy, 10 years in prison for conspiring to harbor aliens and have them to remain in the United States and 20 years in prison on the money laundering conspiracy. He also faces a period of supervised release, restitution and monetary penalties. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.
The U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Homeland Security Investigations and IRS-Criminal Investigation investigated the case. U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services and U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Air and Marine Operations provided substantial assistance at trial.
In March 2021, news of federal authorities investigating labor companies began to surface in Key West and several property owners associations sent out notices to owners alerting them to the case. At the time, the board of the 1800 Atlantic condominium association in Key West sent an email to owners alerting them to the investigation and its impact on the services there.
“The two companies in Key West that furnish contract labor have been closed by federal authorities for investigation of alleged illegal hiring practices,” the letter stated. “This will immediately impact our current staff and any required replacements.”
The U.S. Department of Homeland Security confirmed the investigation in an email to The Key West Citizen in March, but declined to comment or provide information about the labor-staffing companies involved in the investigation.
The Florida Keys’ workforce pool is as diverse as any, with workers coming from Mexico, Central and South America and as far as Eastern Europe.