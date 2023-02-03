The fishing conservation group Bonefish & Tarpon Trust’s study says flats fishing has a direct economic impact of $249 million. That number rises to $427 million after factoring in fishermen’s expenses and how their earnings trickle down in the local economy.
Three South Florida fishing guides associations, including two in the Keys, have lobbied a tarpon tournament to indefinitely postpone a series of tarpon tournaments in the Keys because of concerns about impacts to the fishery.
Tarpon is one of the most sought after and economically important backcountry fish in the Florida Keys, and local guides are always looking for ways to protect the fish.
Photo provided by Last Cast Charters
Tarpon and other types of sport fishing generate hundreds of millions of dollars a year in Florida, and subsidize economies of the Florida Keys and other coastal areas.
Three fishing guides associations, including two in the Florida Keys, have successfully lobbied one tarpon fishing tournament organizer to “indefinitely postpone” a series of tarpon tournaments slated for this spring between the Keys and Sarasota, citing potential impacts to South Florida tarpon populations.
The organizers of the for-profit Sport Fishing Championship Tarpon Championship Series (TCS) had planned three inshore televised tarpon tournaments in Islamorada, Punta Gorda and Sarasota in the spring of 2023, but the Florida Keys Guides Associations, the Lower Keys Guides Association and the Boca Grande Fishing Guides Association raised concerns about the format of the tournament. One of the organizers of the tournaments told the Keys Citizen that the tournaments are “indefinitely postponed,” because of the objections raised by the three associations.
The guides associations are hoping the tournaments will be not just postponed but canceled, representatives of the two Keys guides associations said. Representatives of the three groups met with organizers and the guides drafted a letter outlining their objections.
“Our organizations strongly maintain that there is no place for a tarpon tournament designed for television in our communities,” the letter stated. “The concept of the TCS was developed without the input of local stakeholders, resource managers and fisheries scientists, the very professionals who understand the complex sensitive nature of the resource best and who have the most invested in its health, balance and sustainability. Instead, SFC conceived the TCS on a for-profit basis to make money from the exploitation of a shared resource and has done [so] without local stakeholder input.”
The associations called on the TCS to “abandon their ill-conceived, unsupported and highly impactful Tarpon Championship Series,” the letter stated.
The tournament was to be filmed and would have had 30 two-person teams “aggressively fishing a dwindling resource,” at what would usually be peak tarpon fishing season for Florida Keys guides, Florida Keys Guides Association Commodore Capt. Ted Wilson told the Keys Citizen.
“The state of the fishery is a huge concern,” Wilson said. “The tarpon fishery in Islamorada was one of the slowest, worst seasons last year we have had. It ended early and wasn’t very strong. Islamorada really suffered in the past year.”
Wilson and Lower Keys Guides Association President Capt. Andrew Tipler did not want to see TCS tournament turn into a tournament that was held in Boca Grande Pass off Charlotte Harbor, Florida. The tournament earned a bad reputation among fishing guides given the number of anglers, tarpons killed and eaten by sharks and other issues. The tournament and large concentrations of fishing in the pass led to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission implementing a series of gear and fishing restrictions for the pass.
Tipler and Wilson raised concerns about large numbers of out-of-town anglers congregating in large numbers on Islamorada waters during a time when local guides are at their busiest catching one of the most sought after backcountry fish, tarpon.
Sport Fishing Championship CEO Mark Neifeld is familiar with the reputation of the Boca Grande Pass tournament and contended the SFC tournaments were not going to be like that one, he said. Boca Grande Pass would have been “off limits” in the tournament held in Punta Gorda, he said. He had a working dialogue with the guides associations and has agreed to “indefinitely postpone” the tournaments.
“There is no rush to do this,” Neifeld said. “Let’s get it right before we do a SFC tournament.”
Neifeld contended there is value in tournaments when done properly and having them televised showcases the fishery and the destinations where filming occurs.
The tournament would have been a “balance between conservation and competition” with “industry leading” practices “teaching people how to handle fish,” Neifeld said.