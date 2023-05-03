Monroe County State Attorney Dennis Ward’s office filed its response to a motion to dismiss the case of Franklin Tyrone Tucker, one of three men accused of committing the infamous Tree House murders on Stock Island.

franklin tyrone tucker

Tucker

Tucker, Rory “Detroit” Wilson, and Travis Johnson were arrested and then charged by the State Attorney’s Office in the Nov. 17, 2017, robbery of Paula Belmonte and murder of Matthew Bonnett, owner of the “Tree House” on Stock Island, a known frequent stopover for homeless people and those looking to purchase drugs, including crack cocaine.

