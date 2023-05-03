Monroe County State Attorney Dennis Ward’s office filed its response to a motion to dismiss the case of Franklin Tyrone Tucker, one of three men accused of committing the infamous Tree House murders on Stock Island.
Tucker, Rory “Detroit” Wilson, and Travis Johnson were arrested and then charged by the State Attorney’s Office in the Nov. 17, 2017, robbery of Paula Belmonte and murder of Matthew Bonnett, owner of the “Tree House” on Stock Island, a known frequent stopover for homeless people and those looking to purchase drugs, including crack cocaine.
Wilson was convicted earlier this year and sentenced to life in prison. Travis Johnson was released from custody after signing a plea agreement to testify against Wilson and Tucker. He remains under supervised release for the next five years.
If the motion is granted to dismiss charges against Tucker, it could lead to further litigation and appeals in the other two cases.
Judge Mark Jones imposed a gag order on all parties involved in the Tree House slayings, so Tucker’s attorney, Cara Higgins, and State Attorney Dennis Ward could not comment.
Higgins had filed her motion to dismiss in early April. The SAO had 30 days to respond to the motion and did so late last week.
Higgins’ motion alleged prosecutors presented perjured material testimony before a grand jury without informing the court, violating her client’s due process.
“The record is replete with repeated instances of egregious misconduct by (former prosecutor) Colleen Dunne, former (Monroe County Sheriff’s Office) Captain Penny Phelps (hereinafter “Phelps”), and others,” wrote Higgins.
She went on to say that the state was aware that the defendant, and his counsel, were subjected to other harassment and threats of intimidation by Dunne and Phelps.
“The State is aware Phelps was told by Dunne to ‘pack the Courtroom’ during a status hearing, resulting in Phelps ordering dozens of her then subordinates to intimidate counsel and the Defendant.”
The motion also makes the point that the actions of Dunne and Phelps were illegal and that “No Defendant should ever be forced to stand trial and defend against false allegations made by corrupt law enforcement officers.
“It is time for the State to right the wrongs of Phelps and Dunne.”
Higgins also said that the state is aware that “Suspended attorney Dunne and terminated former police officer Phelps conspired and continue to conspire to wrongfully prosecute this Defendant in their vile vendetta.”
In the state’s six-page response, Assistant State Attorney Katheline Cortes challenged each of Higgins’ assertions.
The state’s argument hinges on the case being presented to a grand jury in December 2019.
The case was presented to the grand jury on or about December 2019. The indictment was filed on or about Dec. 19, 2017.
“The Defendant primarily relies on information collected during the deposition of Det. Matthew Pitcher on March 8, 2021,” wrote Cortes.
“The Defendant also relies on Anderson v. State, 574 So. 2d 87 (Fla. 1991) that the Indictment, and any accompanying informations, must be dismissed because the Indictment was secured through the alleged perjured testimony of Det. Pitcher.”
Cortes wrote, “The State categorically denies any and all allegations that the evidence presented to the Grand Jury was perjured or manufactured. To the extent, any of Detective Pitcher’s testimony during the deposition — or any other facts — disagree with the testimony given during the Grand Jury proceedings, that testimony was either based on facts learned subsequent to the Grand Jury proceeding or the normal product of placing a witness on the stand.”
“Defendant’s allegations consist of nothing more than an unsubstantiated conspiracy theory.”
The next hearing in the case is a pre-trial conference set for Thursday, June 1, before Jones.