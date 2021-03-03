Coronavirus vaccine eligibility is expanding to older teachers and first responders and becoming more available for younger people considered vulnerable to COVID-19 under an executive order signed late Monday by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.
Teachers, school employees, firefighters and law enforcement officers who are 50 and older will be able to get the shot starting on Wednesday, according to the order.
The order also allows for younger people deemed extremely vulnerable to the virus to get the shot at doctors’ offices or pharmacies. Previously, the group could only get vaccinated at hospitals.
DeSantis had announced he was expanding eligibility to some teachers and law enforcement officers last week but had not issued the order.
Florida’s health data shows 1.7 million people have completed their two doses of the vaccines, and DeSantis said five counties have already inoculated more than two-thirds of their senior population.
The governor also said on Monday that Florida expects about 175,000 of the Johnson & Johnson’s one-dose COVID-19 vaccine, which may cover the new population that became eligible.
Locally, The College of the Florida Keys and the Florida Department of Health in Monroe County held mass COVID-19 vaccination events, on Saturday in Bahama Village and Sunday in Marathon, with another scheduled at the Murray E. Nelson Government Center in Key Largo on Saturday, March 6, and another tentatively set for Founders Park on a date to be determined.
CFK will host another vaccination event this Sunday at its College Road campus and will be administering the second round of doses for people who need them, according to Bob Eadie, who oversees the department in Monroe County.
The Health Department, CFK, the City of Key West and the Key West Fire Department also held a vaccination event at the Fredrick Douglas Gym in Bahama Village on Saturday, with more than 200 people being vaccinated, according to the local health department.
The local health department administered at least 300 vaccinations on Sunday, Feb. 28, at Florida Keys Marathon International Airport, Eadie said. This was the first mass vaccination event to be held in the Middle Keys. There had been two mass vaccination events previously at The College of the Florida Keys’ Stock Island campus.
Last weekend’s event went “exceptionally well,” Eadie said. Eadie praised the work of the CFK nursing students and Carla Fry, who oversees the nursing program at the college.
“She has put her heart and soul into this,” Eadie said of Fry.
At the Marathon event on Sunday, an older man approached Eadie and CFK President Jonathan Gueverra and requested their help applying for a vaccination, Eadie said. The man did not have a computer or appear to be very computer savvy when it comes to the internet, but he did own a smartphone, Eadie said.
Gueverra called over a few of the student nurses who helped the man register, Eadie said.
“These nurses couldn’t have been better,” Eadie said.
Vaccines administered by the state go to people 65 and older or healthcare workers with direct patient contact. Registrations for future events can be made online at Sharecare at http://www.myvaccine.fl.gov or by calling 866-201-7069 or for TTY (Text Telephone Relay) at 833-990-2908. The helpline is at 833-540-2081. Walk-ins are not allowed, according to Health Department spokeswoman Alison Kerr.
As of Monday, 11,533 Monroe County residents had been vaccinated, with 6,666 of them receiving their second dose, according to the health department.
On Tuesday, the Health Department reported 31 new COVID cases in Monroe County, including 19 more in Key West; five in Key Largo; three in Marathon; two in each Tavernier, Islamorada and Ramrod Key; and one each in Little Torch and missing a city.
As of Tuesday, there were six people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the Keys.
Andrew Spar, president of the Florida Education Association, said all teachers and staff, regardless of age, are at high risk and should be vaccinated as soon as possible, particularly those with health issues such as diabetes and asthma. There about 200,000 public school teachers and 100,000 support staff statewide and almost all of them are working on campus. The state also has more than 40,000 private school teachers and staff.
“The good news is that the governor is finally starting to listen to ... what the medical and scientific community is saying — educators should be a priority,” Spar said. “I still think he’s approaching it (vaccinations) incorrectly. ... The reality is that this virus attacks people who are at high risk and age is not the only risk.”
The Monroe County School District did have a small outbreak in its Transportation Department within the past week. Two bus drivers and a bus aide tested positive in the Upper Keys. As a result, they and six others they had contact with are now quarantining, said Becky Herrin, a who handles public relations for the school district.
Nearly 2 million Floridians have contracted the disease and nearly 31,000 have died since it was first detected nearly a year ago. The state’s positivity rate is 6.32%, which is slightly above the desired 5% rate, while Monroe County currently has a positivity rate of 3.57%.
Staff writers Chris Seymour and Timothy O’Hara contributed to this report, which includes information from The Associated Press.