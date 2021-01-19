Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Tuesday that two Publix locations in the Florida — in Key West and Islamorada — would begin offering COVID-19 vaccinations to seniors this week.
Appointments will be available on Wednesday, the governor said. Seniors can make an appointment at http://www.publix.com/covidvaccine/florida.
Specific locations were unavailable on the website Tuesday.
Those eligible for the vaccine, which is available only by appointment, include healthcare personnel with direct patient contact, residents and staff of long-term care facilities, and adults 65 years and older
As of Tuesday, the Florida Department of Health in Monroe County said the agency’s website and hotline still were not operational.
The governor previously announced the state had partnered with the supermarket chain in an effort to get more seniors vaccinated.