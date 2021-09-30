The state has issued a draft consent order to resolve violations by the owner of vacation rental properties that host weddings for dredging and filling wetlands and clearing mangroves on adjacent land owned by the Everglades National Park.
The draft violation in the amount of $5,000 was issued by the state Department of Environmental Protection to Thurmond Street Partners.
The imposed fine stems from two inspections made on Aug. 23 and Dec. 19, 2018, that revealed approximately 3,276 square feet of wetlands and surface waters were dredged and filled, and approximately 200 square feet of mangroves were altered without a valid permit issued from the DEP on lands owned by Thurmond Street Partners, Everglades National Park and Monroe County.
Also, Thurmond Street Partners’ application to re-designate one of the bayfront parcels from Tier I status to the less environmentally sensitive Tier III is expected to go before the Monroe County Planning Commission soon. The map amendment would allow for commercial use of the 2.63-acre parcel.
The new designation was previously denied by the county’s Development Review Committee in June.
The property at 98990 Overseas Highway, adjacent to TSP’s legal vacation rental with a tract of submerged land in Florida Bay, could potentially provide critical habitat for some of the area’s native endangered species including the Stock Island tree snail, the Key Largo wood rat, the Key Largo cotton mouse, Schaus’ swallowtail and migratory birds, according to county staff.
For those reasons, and because staff says the parcel does not meet the criteria for Tier III, it has recommended denial of the request.
The property has been partially developed in sections but “should” contain 1.6 acres of tropical hardwood hammock to join the federally-owned 10.5 acres at the Everglades Interagency Research Center, to the south, according to county staff.
More recently, the owners of an island off Marathon are being investigated for clearing protected bird and animal habitat without a local, state or federal permit.
The western island of Fanny Keys, which is a nesting site to a number of bird species, was recently cleared of high-quality mangrove, sparking outrage from locals, a code enforcement case and an inquiry from environmental law enforcement.
Marathon City Manager George Garrett said no city permits had been issued to develop the island and the city has initiated a code case in the matter.
Garrett said in addition to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and state Department of Environmental Protection, the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary was also aware of the clearing and was “working on it.” He added it was possible the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which issues permits for wetland development, could get involved.
According to data from the Monroe County Property Appraiser’s Office, the small island is owned by David and Tammy Marabella, listed under an address in Vista, California. The address is the same as that of Nationwide Construction and Repair Company. A LinkedIn page for David Marabella shows he is employed at that company.