Thomas Grady, a Naples-based financial attorney who is involved with a number of state political groups and is the current chair of the Florida Board of Education, was acquitted Thursday by a 12-member jury in federal court in Miami on a charge that stemmed from construction done on a property he owned in Islamorada in 2017.
“This prosecution never should have been brought,” Grady’s lawyers, David Markus and Margot Moss, said in a statement. “It was a politically-motivated prosecution as well as a complete waste of judicial resources and taxpayer dollars. We expected more from our government. We are extremely grateful to the jury for doing the right thing.”
At the center of the case was an obscure law known as the Rivers and Harbors Act that dates to the 19th century. The Rivers and Harbors Act is one of the oldest federal laws on the environment. The law was passed by Congress in 1899 as a consolidation of a series of earlier environmental laws relating to the nation’s waterways. It gave the federal government jurisdiction over alteration of those waterways, of which the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary is now a part. U.S. Attorney’s Office charged Grady in violation of that act in September on the allegation that he had performed work four years ago that affected Sanctuary waters without first seeking permits from the proper governing bodies.
According to court documents, Grady hired contractors in 2017 to add boat access to a property he owned on the Old Highway on Plantation Key at the time. The defense at one point filed a motion to dismiss the case, contending that Grady could only be found liable to aiding and abetting the work and that the Rivers and Harbors Act did not contain a criminalization of aiding and abetting unpermitted work.
“Although there is no dispute that the corporate owner of the property had the requisite permits from the village of Islamorada and from the state of Florida, the government contends that it did not have an allegedly required permit from the Army Corps of Engineers,” the defense wrote in the motion. “Of course, Mr. Grady did not dredge the channel himself, so he can only be liable through an aiding and abetting theory. The problem for the government is that aiding and abetting is not a permissible charge for this offense.”
Assistant U.S. Attorney Thomas Watts-FitzGerald responded to the motion writing that as far back as 2014, Grady had corresponded with the Army Corps in attempts to obtain permits for “certain marine activities within the ambit of the (Rivers and Harbors Act) and continued that direct and personal involvement in an effort to develop and ultimately sell a coastal property in the Florida Keys.” He further wrote that through meetings, permit applications and phone and email conversation with the Army Corps, Grady was “repeatedly educated and warned against any construction or dredging activities within the relevant navigable waters without first securing an ACOE permit.”
The motion was denied by Judge Jose E. Martinez and the trial proceeded, beginning Dec. 13 and lasting four days. Grady faced a maximum one-year prison sentence on the single federal misdemeanor charge. Grady’s lawyers said he “thought he had permission from the Army Corps.”
“The jury quickly rejected the charge after Grady’s contractor said on cross-examination that both he and Mr. Grady believed in good faith that they had all of the proper permits,” the defense firm Markus/Moss said in a statement.
Court documents indicate that the jury had begun deliberations by Wednesday. At one point on Thursday, the foreperson filed a note to the judge asking if they were unable to make a unanimous decision, what would happen next. However, they came to a decision later that day.
Public records from the village of Islamorada show two code violations in January 2017 for working on the property without a permit and then continuing to work through the stop-work order. Grady responded via email to the village saying that he had obtained the proper permits in 2015 and the violations had been issued erroneously. Village officials concluded pursuing further action was not worth the trouble. The property was sold to Richard Gudoian the following year for $4.1 million.
Grady told the Citizen that he purchased the home in 2013 to be a family vacation spot. His daughter and her son moved in shortly before Hurricane Irma in 2017, which caused heavy damage to the property. He said he no longer owns property in the Keys. Grady said that he had gotten over 50 permits for the projects from various bureaucratic bodies.
"I can't find any case where a homeowner in the Keys has been charged in violation of this 120-year-old law," Grady said.
On the subject of the case being politically motivated, Grady said, "I'll let you connect the dots."
He gave a timeline of the property being purchased during the Obama administration and most of the permits being issued when Trump was in office and he was charged once Biden was in office. He said he has a "difference in opinion" with the current president on matters such as "whether kids should be in school" amidst the coronavirus, among other things.
Grady operates the white-collar financial law firm GradyLaw in Naples and was first appointed to the education board by former Gov. Rick Scott. He previously served a single term in the Florida House from 2008 to 2010, representing District 76. He was previously appointed to transition teams for both U.S. Congressman Charlie Crist and Florida Attorney General Bill McCollum. He previously served as commissioner of the Florida Office of Financial Regulation and president of the Citizens Property Insurance Corp.